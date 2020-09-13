Bob Henke column: About nighthawks ... and little small dogs

This she placed on the flat graveled roof, which was our backyard. Astonishingly, Lucky was perfectly happy to conduct business on this contrivance, probably because it was the only different texture out there. I accepted that having a dog who peed on fake fire hydrants was part of the conditions of my surrender and so, when he began to make noises about going out, I headed for the back door to open it for him.

I might as well have robbed a bank.

I received a thump and scolding about trying to kill her dog. I legitimately did not know what the perceived danger was and would not have guessed. There were sparrows that liked to sit on the power lines coming into the building and, insofar as Lucky apparently hated sparrows, she was sure he would just leap at them, falling to his death off the roof. He had to be hooked to the trolley line she had strung down the center so he could not reach the edge.

I said that was the dumbest thing I ever heard and to demonstrate, I put him on a long lead and let him out the door. He ran immediately to the roof edge and launched himself at the birds, twanging off the power lines and swinging against the building with a resounding thump. I reeled him up, hooked him to his trolley, and resigned myself to a few years of life with a pathetically stupid dog.