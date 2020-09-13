Bob Henke column: About nighthawks ... and little small dogs

When we were first married and both in college, we were barely able to afford a tiny apartment, so our normal idea of what a dog was had to change. Hounds, setter, collies and even exuberant beagles were definitely not on the list of possibles in our first place — an “efficiency” upstairs over a rather rough bar.
I was resigned to a few dogless years but Dr. Wifey would have no part of that and so it came to pass I came home one day to be barked at by a LSD (Little Small Dog.) Lucky was his name and he was an exceptionally well-bred Boston terrier. His genetic background made him very valuable as a stud dog, for which I was very grateful. It also left him incredibly stupid, for which I was not.
Before any Boston folks get indignant, let me immediately say we subsequently also owned a female named Ginger, who was incredibly smart and I used her for all sorts of real dog things from hunting rats to retrieving ducks to treeing raccoons. Lucky was just part of a long line of selective breeding, which did not emphasize any real dog activities. He did not even bark, instead making vaguely pig-like garglings. We ultimately stopped calling him by name and referred to him as “The Oink.”
When we were first married, we were attending different colleges so for most of the week I was in Syracuse, traveling to our apartment in Buffalo on weekends and days off. Every time I arrived, I found a new manifestation of Lucky’s genius. One of these involved his toilet function. Not wanting to walk past the bar at night, Dr. Wifey had got some sort of fake grass pad in a tray with a plastic fire hydrant in the center.
This she placed on the flat graveled roof, which was our backyard. Astonishingly, Lucky was perfectly happy to conduct business on this contrivance, probably because it was the only different texture out there. I accepted that having a dog who peed on fake fire hydrants was part of the conditions of my surrender and so, when he began to make noises about going out, I headed for the back door to open it for him.
I might as well have robbed a bank.
I received a thump and scolding about trying to kill her dog. I legitimately did not know what the perceived danger was and would not have guessed. There were sparrows that liked to sit on the power lines coming into the building and, insofar as Lucky apparently hated sparrows, she was sure he would just leap at them, falling to his death off the roof. He had to be hooked to the trolley line she had strung down the center so he could not reach the edge.
I said that was the dumbest thing I ever heard and to demonstrate, I put him on a long lead and let him out the door. He ran immediately to the roof edge and launched himself at the birds, twanging off the power lines and swinging against the building with a resounding thump. I reeled him up, hooked him to his trolley, and resigned myself to a few years of life with a pathetically stupid dog.
Another interesting thing about our roof/backyard was the three pairs of nighthawks nesting there. These also interested Lucky but they would swoop in, fold their wings, and immediately disappear against the gravel substrate. He would gargle at the wheeling nighthawks, rush at them as they came in for a landing, and then turn to other business as they apparently vanished into the rocky roof. I did not blame him. Even knowing where the nests were, I could barely pick out either the babies or the incubating parents, so good was their camouflage.
We did not actually call them nighthawks. They were unknown to us previously so we simply called them “Greeps,” based on the high-pitched nasal peenting sound they made as they swooped over the rooftops and around the lamp posts picking off insects. Another of their identifying marks was visible during these flights; a white patch on the underside of each wing, near the tip, flashing as they whirled above our heads.
Nighthawks are neither fully nocturnal nor hawks. They roost during the dark of night as well as throughout the day. They are crepuscular, which means they are active in the morning and evening. Small birds, larger than robins but smaller than kestrels, they are a mottled brown and gray color. They are members of the nightjar family and the first recorded use of the term nighthawk occurs in the 1611 King James version of the Bible. The name became popular for the European nightjar, and when settlers applied it to the North American species, it took.
Found throughout North America, nighthawks have a very long migration route. Strong fliers, tagging studies show a trip from Alaska to Columbia is not remarkable.
Once extremely common, it appears nighthawk numbers are declining at a worrisome rate with most of the factors being related to human activity. Some of it seems to be declining nesting habitat. They prefer open ground, grazed grasslands, beaches and in particular gravel roofs. The decline of the species in urban areas, once a large driver of population numbers, is primarily due to the replacement of tar and gravel roofs with rubberized fabric, which it completely unsuited to nesting.
Increasing government regulations and rewarding of large agribusinesses has pushed many small dairy farmers out of business. Lands which were once grassland pastures are now either harvested monoculture or growing up to shrubs and forest succession. A huge loss of habitat also occurs when humans diminish the size and number of forest fires. Recent burns are preferred nesting and hunting areas. The current huge wildfires in the west may have the unexpected side effect of helping the nighthawk bounce back.
I hope they return in numbers for the one additional thing I liked about our rooftop was the display male nighthawks perform. They fly to great height, then dive straight at the ground. A few feet before crashing, they pull up with deeply cupped wings, causing a deep booming sound.
I liked it but it drove Lucky crazy. He would have leaped over the edge at booming nighthawks for sure.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
