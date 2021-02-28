Bob Henke column: A winter-oriented Q+A column

I had not thought of that incident in a long time but the first question brought it back to mind.

I have a sort of weird question about deer pee. We see deer tracks along the path where we hike/ski/snowshoe. We also see where they have urinated, usually right after they get out of their beds under the hemlocks. Usually this is just small holes in the snow but recently there is some that seems just spattered around, sometimes even for several feet. Is there something wrong with this deer?

It depends on your attitude. The small spots are made by does, who also squat down so there is even less spattering. The dribble is a buck who is much more nonchalant about the process. He lets go from standing and sometimes does not even stop walking. I will leave any cosmic conclusions to you.

You are probably getting all sorts of mail asking for help now that we are all home schooling. I am sorry to add to that burden but I need help. My son’s science book, without any explanation, says that barnacles and lobsters are closely related. Not only does this seem hard to believe, I cannot even explain how a scientist would come to this conclusion. Do you have any ideas?