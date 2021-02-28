Bob Henke column: A winter-oriented Q+A column

I was a terribly literal child as well as quite prone to brooding on small things and making great life decisions on that basis. A prime example was when I first heard one of the world’s great metaphors. Discussing some new government initiative intended to solve all human woes, my grandfather opined that it would never amount to “a pee hole in the snow.”
Absolutely misinterpreting the intended meaning, I resolved that, whenever exercising my male imperative to urinate in the wintertime outdoors, I would never make simply an insignificant hole in the snow. This lead to everything from initials to fairly elaborate drawings with a signature. The practice became a habit that followed me to adulthood and drove Dr. Wifey completely bonkers. Like most wives, she has no appreciation for outdoor urination anyway.
In the fullness of time, it came to pass that I was off for a week or two on an undercover assignment and on the eve of my return, we had a couple of inches of nice, fresh snow. In order to demonstrate the crassness of my behavior, she filled a watering pot with water, added a goodly dose of yellow food coloring, and on the hill in the front yard wrote, “Welcome Home, Bob” in large yellow script. It was pretty classic, right down to the trailing off of yellow drops at the end.
I was impressed. The next afternoon, the school bus lingered in the driveway longer than usual, the driver appearing to be having some discussion with our son. Questioned when he finally came in, he reported the driver asked about the message and was told that “Mommy peed it and had to make two trips to do it all.” She was famous around the bus garage for quite a while.
I had not thought of that incident in a long time but the first question brought it back to mind.
I have a sort of weird question about deer pee. We see deer tracks along the path where we hike/ski/snowshoe. We also see where they have urinated, usually right after they get out of their beds under the hemlocks. Usually this is just small holes in the snow but recently there is some that seems just spattered around, sometimes even for several feet. Is there something wrong with this deer?
It depends on your attitude. The small spots are made by does, who also squat down so there is even less spattering. The dribble is a buck who is much more nonchalant about the process. He lets go from standing and sometimes does not even stop walking. I will leave any cosmic conclusions to you.
You are probably getting all sorts of mail asking for help now that we are all home schooling. I am sorry to add to that burden but I need help. My son’s science book, without any explanation, says that barnacles and lobsters are closely related. Not only does this seem hard to believe, I cannot even explain how a scientist would come to this conclusion. Do you have any ideas?
I have been fielding quite a lot of mail since the pandemic hit but I definitely do not consider it a burden. It is good exercise for rusty old synapses and quite often leads to some interesting correspondences. Most, like your question, are actually quite a lot of fun.
If I had a do-over on life, I believe I would have opted for a career in marine biology with a concentration on crustaceans. They are fascinating (and many are delicious). Broadly, there are two general types of development in crustaceans. Some, like our freshwater crayfish, behave as expected. Baby crayfish are simply miniature adults who set about growing and periodically shedding their exoskeletons to accommodate growth. This messed up studies of most marine forms, however, because they go through a different process. After hatching, they go through a series of free-swimming forms.
When these were caught by scientists, they were assumed to be different creatures, not a larval form. When the process was finally figured out, it became easier to detect family association between very different-looking creatures. In lobsters and barnacles, the free-swimming stages are virtually identical until the final one when the barnacles develop a mechanism for holding on. This piece glues to a suitable location and it grows into an adult barnacle. The lobster nauplius simply swims down to the sea floor and develops into a tiny lobster. Two different adaptations from a single ancestor.
Hey Bob, My wife and I did a hike in the Elizabethtown area last weekend. At one point during the hike, we happened upon the spider in these pictures. I’m wondering if you have any thoughts on what would cause a spider to wander out of its winter hide-away in February in the Adirondacks? I don’t believe I’ve ever seen this before.
You are right. Most spiders do not do winter very well, waiting it out either as eggs or tightly huddled adults under the leaf duff with glycerol in their circulatory system as a cryoprotectant. This is the same anti-freeze compound found in some amphibians’ blood in winter. Certain of the orb weavers and wolf spiders do venture out when the sun achieves a higher angle and temperatures crawl at least a couple of degrees above freezing.
Some wolf spiders actually remain active all winter, living in undercut banks on streambeds where the energy of the flowing water keeps things from freezing. Apparently, for the snow spiders, the bounty of easily caught food provides sufficient energy gain to make the effort worthwhile. Primary feast items include the huge concentrations of mating springtails we call snowfleas. Nice that you got to see a snow spider. I have heard of the behavior but never actually observed it myself.
This squirrel came by carrying a dead one in its mouth. It dropped it for a while in our yard but returned and carried it away. I have never seen anything like this — have you?
This is not a grieving mate carrying its spouse off for a decent burial. It is actually more creepy than that. The fact is, most rodents from mice to muskrats, are not always vegetarians. Readers have reported everything from mice eating grasshoppers to woodchucks (and turkeys) eating road-killed deer. My sightings column once had a picture of a chipmunk eating a frog. The dead squirrel, probably a roadkill, was being dragged off to a quiet spot where it could become dinner without pesky crows interrupting.
