Bob Henke column: A weird sight involving an ovenbird

There have been some rather weird sightings in the outdoors lately. Some of these are real things. Others seem to coincide with the full moon.

One of my coworkers, Wonder Woman, seems especially prone to the latter. I can usually depend on a waxing moon to bring about all sorts of arguments about mountain lions, wolves and even Sasquatch. I used to think I was the only one who bore the brunt of these visions — which occasionally morphed into attacks for not believing her. However, it appears her net of fantasy is cast more widely.

It seems someone has taken to putting Bigfoot Research Team stickers all over the place. She has found one on her car, on her camper, and most recently on the door to the Town Hall. I cannot condone the latter and will have to get it removed but I am also impressed that it appeared on a day when she was scheduled to work — a fairly erratic thing this time of the year. She, of course, initially blamed me but insofar as I was hundreds of miles away when both the camper and town hall stickers appeared, I have an air-tight alibi (although I remain reluctant to use the term “air-tight” in her presence).

It is true I absolutely would have done it if I had ever seen stickers like that. I do, however, remain baffled that someone who can spot mountain lions, wolves and Sasquatches in any light at a range of miles cannot detect someone putting stickers all over her property. My money is on either the Goose Island Goddess or the Dairy Princess, although the care in execution may indicate a male villain. It will be interesting to see if the stickers continue to appear during Fair Week.

Sightings — Aug. 21 A nest takes center stage in this week's Sightings feature.

On the topic of strange, it has started at the fair already. We were putting up the bee booth walls, which consist of fullsize 2x4s with burlap draped over and stapled to them. We got the walls up, although I did have to cut a new board owing either to the board shrinking and warping or the building spreading out a little. When it came time to drape the burlap, the pieces on one side were a full 3 inches too short.

Boards can shrink but not burlap so I was flummoxed until I stepped back and noticed that, far from straight and level, the top 2x4 sloped upward to the east by a good 4 inches. This was confusing since I used a level. As I contemplated this phenomena, Granddaughter One casually mentioned that I had not actually used the level on the top board. I put it on the middle board, declared it level, and screwed the top board in place. I asked why she had not said something at the time and she replied that she had mistakenly thought I might know what I was doing.

Strange.

Strange also was this morning’s walk with Clyde. I mowed a perimeter around the fields that amounts to a mile of walking for me. Since Clyde finds “heel” incredibly boring, I carry a bumper and toss it for him continuously. In this manner, he gets several miles of running in the same time it takes me to do a mile. Today, however, he anticipated a throw and so headed off in a direction quite different than where I actually tossed the bumper. I tried directing him to it even though I had not paid great attention myself since it was his job to find it. Bottom line, we had to search in the grass for it and in so doing flushed a little bird out of a nest. This should not have happened for several reasons.

The little bird that came out of the nest had a bright white chest sprinkled with sharp black spots. It was little and chestnut brown on the back. It was an ovenbird.

Ovenbirds are generally thought of as a deep forest species. I do often hear them and even occasionally see them in my woodlot, which, although I like big trees, can hardly be called a deep forest. They forage both in the duff on the forest floor and at the top of the canopy depending what prey is available. Ovenbirds are one of the species that is particularly fond of spruce budworms and do a lot to control this destructive pest.

The second strange aspect was to find one in a nest this late in the season. Ovenbirds rarely have a second brood. They lay three to six white eggs with brown speckles fairly early in the spring. The eggs hatch quickly, 10 to 14 days, depending on how many are in the nest. More eggs get less heat and take a bit longer. Female birds in their second nesting year tend to lay larger clutches.

The nest is what really defines the ovenbird. It is a self-contained little dome structure. Occasionally found in low branches, these little structures are most often found on the ground. They look like little outdoor bread ovens, hence the name. The strange aspect of this is that the nests are usually found back in the woods, no closer than 60 to 100 feet from any clearing or edge. This one was not only not in the deep woods, it was actually about 30 feet out into the hayfield. They typically clear an area around the nest; this one was buried under tall grass and clover stalks. Clearly, this little lady was a bit strange.

I wish her luck — she had four eggs in the nest. Hopefully, her eggs will not be eaten by a foraging Sasquatch or trampled by the wolves and cougars that parade around continuously. ...