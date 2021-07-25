Bob Henke column: A wedding, the uvula, white hawks, etc.

I went to a family wedding today. My brother Guy gave away the bride, which was my sister. There were all sorts of friends and relatives there. The theme was, I think, something to do with a Zombie Apocalypse.
This presents a challenge.
Any such event provides great opportunity to observe the human species and one of the things I love best, perhaps because of my early training as an anthropologist, is detailed description of detail of human events and interactions. However, it is not good when such things coincide with the day I have to produce a column. The last time such occurred, the bride did not even recognize my position as a member of the same species much less speak to me for at least three years.
Therefore, I feel it best if I simply dispense with the anecdotal material for this column and get right down to business. The business, this time, is to finish up with the rather large backlog of reader questions, none of which have to do with the color of the bride’s hair or the attendants carrying firearms.
Why are you “uvula challenged?” Everyone has one. Just learn to vibrate it.
Everybody except anyone who had their tonsils or adenoids removed in the 50s and 60s when uvula were often routinely removed as “unnecessary.” Makes it hard to roll your Rs.
Where have the white hawks gone? We were seeing them all the time and this year, nothing. You had pictures of white squirrels and white robins but no white hawks. Why are there any mutations in the hawks? What gives?
This is fairly complex and the last time I tried explaining it, I got into trouble — which I am trying hard to avoid at this juncture. Mutation, the actual change of a particular gene due to a fault in cell division or through the action of a mutagen like sunlight, radiation or poisoning, is a way to get changes into a species. However, it is a rare occurrence and most are either never seen or cause the death of the organism and do not get passed on. Far more likely, for something like the leucistic redtail hawks, is simply a function of two basic principles of genetics.
The first of these is the principle of dominant versus recessive genes. Every characteristic is based on the presence of two genes, one from the mother and one from the father. In almost every case, one of the pair of genes will be dominant and the other recessive. A good example to see this is in human eye color. The two basic genes that determine it, called alleles, are brown and blue. In this pair, brown is dominant and blue is recessive.
This means that, in order to have blue eyes, the child must have received the blue allele from both parents. If the baby got one brown allele from either parent or a brown allele from both parents, its eyes will be brown. Leucistic coloration is a recessive allele so both parents have to be carrying it for any of their offspring to be white. So if a bird had two normal alleles or one normal and one white allele, it would still look normal, which means, all things being equal, you might expect 25% of the hawks to be white.
However, all things are not equal. There is another factor called gene frequency. Imagine a group of people where blue-eyed people were considered unfit and at age 12 were forced to leave the community and go live on the other side of the mountains. In the original population, the number of people carrying the blue allele would progressively decrease, making it increasingly rare for blue-eyed babies to show up. On the other hand, on the other side of the mountain, virtually everyone would be carrying the blue alleles making it incredibly common.
In a wild population, all things being equal, which they never are, a low gene frequency would make it extremely rare for two individuals carrying the recessive gene to happen to mate and allow the already uncommon occurrence of the baby getting a recessive from each parent to happen.
This does not mean the gene disappears and this is why traits can seem to “evolve” repeated times in a specie’s history. The best example I can give is the one that got me in trouble before. For a number of years, I selected the trait of laying blue eggs in my chickens. It is a recessive so, by hatching only blue eggs out of my mixed flock, and keeping only roosters from this same line, after a few years, I had 100% gene frequency for blue egg laying. When I sold my flock, the lady who bought them cared less about egg color and more about having a pretty and diverse group of chickens.
As my rooster crossed with hens that laid brown and green eggs and the brown and green egg roosters crossed with my hens, the number of chicks that would grow up to lay blue eggs decreased rapidly since the blue allele is recessive. However, that does not mean it disappears. If I decided I wanted to have blue eggs again, I could get chicks from her, hatch only blue eggs, and within two or three generations be right back where I was. Similarly, if I decided she had generated some interesting feather patterns, I could forget about eggs and breed just for feathers — but the gene for blue egg laying would still exist within the population. She and I are like a changing environment might be to a wild population.
At this point in time, the environmental conditions seem to be favoring normal colored hawks. The leucistic phase has low gene frequency but will continue to show up sporadically. Sometime, if conditions change, perhaps the population will become predominately white. In the meantime, be glad you were around to see a rare bird.
What kind of bird goes, “riddley-riddley-riddley?” It happens mostly right after the sun comes up and the first riddley is much higher pitched than the last one. Sometimes there seems to be a squawk at the end.
That is one of the most fun questions I have had in a while. Go online and look up a small brown thrush called a veery. They are named for what their song supposedly says but I am sure, if you had discovered them, they would be called riddleys. I have quite a few in my woodlot and they routinely serenade me while I wait for the sun to come up when turkey hunting.
Are gray tree frogs and green tree frogs the same thing?
The answer is no — except for sometimes. There are separate species called green tree frogs and gray tree frogs. However, gray tree frogs can change color to match their background so sometimes they are green. Not at all confusing is it? However, I promise there are no purple tree frogs. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.