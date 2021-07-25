Bob Henke column: A wedding, the uvula, white hawks, etc.

Where have the white hawks gone? We were seeing them all the time and this year, nothing. You had pictures of white squirrels and white robins but no white hawks. Why are there any mutations in the hawks? What gives?

This is fairly complex and the last time I tried explaining it, I got into trouble — which I am trying hard to avoid at this juncture. Mutation, the actual change of a particular gene due to a fault in cell division or through the action of a mutagen like sunlight, radiation or poisoning, is a way to get changes into a species. However, it is a rare occurrence and most are either never seen or cause the death of the organism and do not get passed on. Far more likely, for something like the leucistic redtail hawks, is simply a function of two basic principles of genetics.

The first of these is the principle of dominant versus recessive genes. Every characteristic is based on the presence of two genes, one from the mother and one from the father. In almost every case, one of the pair of genes will be dominant and the other recessive. A good example to see this is in human eye color. The two basic genes that determine it, called alleles, are brown and blue. In this pair, brown is dominant and blue is recessive.