Bob Henke column: A very important subject — clay

Right in the middle of my scrambled eggs, soft bacon and grilled onion bagel (my “usual” at the Auction Barn restaurant), a fellow wanted to talk about dirt.
I am still not sure who he was — I do not do well with masks — but he was clearly a longtime reader who held strong opinions on my choice of topics. He pointed out that I used to alternate between birds, animals, plants, minerals and natural phenomena like lightning. Lately, he said, I had been on a run of birds and while his wife liked the birds, he would rather hear about rocks and trees.
With this as preamble, he proceeded to ask a bunch of questions about clay. He said I complained about it so much, I must know quite a lot about it. I told him that I had several friends who were geologists and geologists were an even more prickly lot than entomologists. Every time I wrote about minerals, some would applaud me for finally getting it right while others would lambast me for being totally off the mark. He allowed as how that came with the territory and I better get off my bird kick because clay was important!
When I finished my now-cooled breakfast and got back into the truck, I gave that statement some thought. As farmland, clay is certainly needy. You have to treat it right or it will retaliate. I have often said clay holds a grudge. Yet, it has also been a significant part of human experience for thousands of years.
The inside of my truck cab is dotted with specks of clay mud. A few years ago, the last day of bird season was wet and sloppy. We crossed a big field of clay ground with puddles of standing water. As usual, Annie romped through these, then waited until she got onto the seat of the truck before she shook, sending gooey droplets everywhere.
Also as usual, I was annoyed at the prospect of a cleanup, but when I lost her the very next day through a terrible accident, I found I could not bring myself to clean those reminders of her all over the truck cab. Clyde, the current hunting dog, is going to be 4 this summer. I probably should suck it up and scrub out the truck ... maybe later ...
When I do manage to behave like an adult and clean the truck, it will be both possible and difficult, due to a number of physical properties of clay itself. It is for these properties clay has been specifically mined by humans for at least 10,000 years. Fired clay pottery developed independently twice in different parts of the world. The oldest was in sub-Saharan Africa around 9,400 BC and again in South America around 500 years later. The presumption is that the actual usage began well before that but unfired artifacts simply melted back into mud over the millennia. Since then, our use of clay has systematically increased over the entire history of human development. Last year, in excess of a billion tons of clay were mined worldwide. Locally, from 1862 until 1941, the Hilfinger Company produced pottery in Fort Edward using a blue clay mined less than a mile from the factory.
The physical properties that make clay what it is derive from the layered form, chemical composition, and size of its particles. Clay consists of granules that are less than .00008 inch in diameter. Depending on the type of clay, this size can go down to where it must be measured in angstroms (a unit used to measure portions of atoms). Most clays are formed by weathering of a number of types of rock. The tiny particles are formed by the action of water in most instances but in some cases pressure like the weight and movement of glaciers can perform the erosion as well.
Clays have the ability to attract ions from other molecules and this makes them have a great affinity for water. Some clays can absorb over their own weight of water and may swell to double their size. The water is just as easily given up, which is why clay farmland can dry and open up large cracks under the hot summer sun. Structures built on clay can rise and fall a number of inches throughout the course of a year as the clay absorbs and loses water content.
The affinity for water is why I liked clay during my archaeologist life and will curse it when I begin truck cleaning. Mixed with water, it becomes more fluid and is moldable. When it dries, the attraction for the ions in water revert to attraction for each other and the shape holds strongly. When subjected to high heat, this structure is made permanent and we have fired clay pottery. The clay pottery produced by various prehistoric groups lasted for thousands of years and was a major clue enabling us to identify specific groups of people.
The properties of clay gives it usage far beyond making pottery, although that may be one of its most elegant forms. When the amount of clay relative to the water is small, the clay particles distribute themselves evenly throughout making a slurry. It is, for example, nearly impossible to create and maintain an even mixture of pigment in paint. Attaching the pigment to clay particles makes an even mixture not only possible but inevitable when agitated.
Everything from house paint to art supplies depend on clay for their effectiveness. Painting the Sistine Chapel is nice to contemplate but clay is also used to line the interior of vessels transporting toxic waste to prevent erosion of the steel containers. The absorbing nature of clay makes it critical to cleaning up petroleum spills as well as making cat litter box materials.
Many of the largest populations of animals depend on a particular group of plants — the grasses. Across the great prairies of the world, the existence of grasses and the ecosystems depending on them, is based on the grasses’ strong root systems that have evolved to penetrate and cling to clay soils. Although the surface may dry in the summer sun, the water absorbing nature of the clays, keeps the roots of the hardy grasses moist throughout the year. Locally, the wide range of bird and animal species found in the Washington County Grassland area, owe their existence to the same clays that Mr. Hilfinger used to produce the famous Fort Edward pottery.