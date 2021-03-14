Bob Henke column: A very important subject — clay

The inside of my truck cab is dotted with specks of clay mud. A few years ago, the last day of bird season was wet and sloppy. We crossed a big field of clay ground with puddles of standing water. As usual, Annie romped through these, then waited until she got onto the seat of the truck before she shook, sending gooey droplets everywhere.

Also as usual, I was annoyed at the prospect of a cleanup, but when I lost her the very next day through a terrible accident, I found I could not bring myself to clean those reminders of her all over the truck cab. Clyde, the current hunting dog, is going to be 4 this summer. I probably should suck it up and scrub out the truck ... maybe later ...

When I do manage to behave like an adult and clean the truck, it will be both possible and difficult, due to a number of physical properties of clay itself. It is for these properties clay has been specifically mined by humans for at least 10,000 years. Fired clay pottery developed independently twice in different parts of the world. The oldest was in sub-Saharan Africa around 9,400 BC and again in South America around 500 years later. The presumption is that the actual usage began well before that but unfired artifacts simply melted back into mud over the millennia. Since then, our use of clay has systematically increased over the entire history of human development. Last year, in excess of a billion tons of clay were mined worldwide. Locally, from 1862 until 1941, the Hilfinger Company produced pottery in Fort Edward using a blue clay mined less than a mile from the factory.