Bob Henke column: A tree that hangs around a long time

When my piece was part of Brown’s farm, the entrance to the section I bought was down toward the center of the field. Since my access strip runs down the edge of the property, the roadway and field entrance had to be moved. When I was working for Browns, I left a medium-sized red oak and a slightly smaller ash that, even though they encroached a little on the field edge, were nice trees. Both were very straight and the oak always had a huge nut crop.

Nothing much changed for a while, I mostly got to it through our family farm but when we got serious about doing a house, I had to take one of the trees out so we could build a driveway. This decision turned out to not be real cerebral. I had acquired a really antique D-8 bulldozer, a veteran of the war in the Pacific. It was cable lift, started with a pony motor, and the hand clutch took 70 pounds of force to engage and disengage. My siblings thought it looked like a giant Tonka toy and it was dubbed, “The Mighty Tonk.”

Tonk was delivered up at the farm and when I started it to drive to my property, my mother asked if she could ride along. I got a short stepladder to help her climb up and we took off. I had never run that large a dozer or one with that many idiosyncrasies.

The first hurdle was a sharp S curve through my mother’s small orchard. On the first left, I clutched it and because it was a really tight turn, gave the brake a good stomp too. Immediately after, there was a sharp right, so I reversed things — and managed little more than a stuttering straight ahead. We completely uprooted one of Mom’s pear trees before I got it stopped and discovered that the small piece of wire coming up through the floor was intended to be hooked on a screw head to keep the broken brake lock from engaging.

Mom said nothing, but her jaw clenched.

We made it the rest of the way through the orchard without incident, cut through the hedgerow, and started down my driveway to be. I intended to stop for a minute to think, pick one of the large trees, ease up to whichever I felt had to be doomed, and gently push it over. When I yanked on the huge clutch lever to stop, it came off in my hand and we continued to rumble right at the trees. In the microsecond I had before impact, I picked the ash, clutched it to the right, dropped the 15,000 pound blade, and hit the ash straight on. The root ball sheared off and the tree whipped over, showering us with debris, including some rather large branches and some kind of live animal, probably a flying squirrel.

We shoved the ash and a bunch of brush well out into the field before I quit trying to make the clutch work and just throttled back and pulled the fuel shutoff, bringing us to a shuddering stop. I turned to say something to Mom and found her gone. The moment we stopped, she had climbed down without benefit of stool, and was resolutely hiking back to the house. She never wanted to have much to do with my construction projects after that.

Especially those involving The Might Tonk.

My split-second decision to leave the oak yielded a huge acorn crop for every year of the ensuing four decades. The oak also grew very rapidly with the increase of sunlight reaching its crown. I felt like I was losing an old friend when it had to come down this week. It was the right thing to do — three large splits running way up the trunk made it pretty dangerous. I will have to take a plane out and clean up the saw marks to get a good picture but a quick look gave me 106 as a ring count. I have protected it for half its life. The stump above the root flare measured 42 inches at its narrowest point.

The northern red oak is a common species in mid-age forests throughout North America. At contact, white oak was the dominant species. It is, however, not as prolific a nut producer as the red oak and as it was harvested for producing fine furniture and high-end trim, the red oaks more successfully repopulated the vacant areas. Nowadays, red oak is often harvested for fine lumber and particularly for veneer and far surpasses the harvest of white oak.

My tree, at only 106 years old and 42 inches in diameter, was only middle aged. The average lifespan for red oak is in excess of 200 years and some have been found to have achieved 500 years of life. 100 feet in height is not unusual for a mature red oak. Some of the largest specimens are found along the east coast. The Chase Creek Oak in Maryland is just over 6 1/2 feet in diameter and about 135 feet in height. In Connecticut, the Ashford oak is not quite as tall but it is nearly 8 1/2 feet in diameter.

Apart from their commercial value, red oaks are one of the most prolific producers of mast. Mast is a foodstuff produced by a tree’s reproductive process. In the case of the red oak, the mast crop is acorns with a particularly high fat content. These are eagerly sought by everything from squirrels and deer to turkeys and wood ducks, to mice and woodpeckers. Mid-age red oaks, like mine, are the most prolific producers of acorns with individual trees sometimes producing in excess of 100 pounds a year. It is hard to determine if this an accurate number because squirrels in general and gray squirrels in particular are quite impatient and begin cutting branch tips with acorns by mid-summer. By mid-July, the ground under most oaks winds up covered with branches and green acorns that were rejected as unripe, although acorns generally do not ripen and drop of their own accord until October in most areas.

Red oaks are often used in reforestation projects and are particularly popular as yard trees and other ornamental usage. Their pleasing shape, fast growth and hardiness was quickly noticed by European explorers who did what most do — they took them home. Once transported across the Atlantic, the red oaks did what they do best — spread rapidly. In Europe and parts of Asia, the red oak is now classified as an undesirable invasive.

In Poland, the Selesia National Park is a huge area created on reclaimed coal pit mines. A few red oaks were planted along access roads and now the red oak is the dominant tree species in the entire park. In a non-native situation, studies are finding the biodiversity of native wildlife species and particularly birds is greatly diminished under these conditions. Some species, like the wild boar, thrive on the huge acorn crops, which may be the problem with other species.

I am going to miss our oak, there is a big hole in the sky where it used to be. I did notice a young tree that had been languishing under the canopy. I presume it will begin sucking up the sunlight and grow to replace the old fellow. Maybe in another 50 years or so, someone else will appreciate their red oak as much I liked mine.

