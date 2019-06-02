I have been on a run of speechifying lately and a recurring characteristic has begun to appear. I get up, hold forth on whatever topic I have contracted to address and then, in good Toastmaster form, I take questions before exiting. Usually, I can predict what portions of the speech will generate confusion but apparently I have been doing too good a job for in the last half dozen instances, not a single question has related even tangentially to my topic.
The most recent case in point involved a talk on the history of the endangered species act. I finished up, with a fine flourish I thought, and asked if there were any questions. Nothing happened. Being a glass half full sort of fellow, I interpret this to mean I have done a masterful job of explaining the topic. Of course, there is always the alternative that I have left the audience either so baffled or bored no one wants to hear another second of what I have to say. In any event, I was about to step down when a hand raised.
Her question had nothing to do with the topic. She wanted to take me to task for the last sentence of a column I wrote a few weeks ago. In her opinion, I was taking the subject of Sasquatch entirely too lightly and suggesting they would all vote Democrat was horribly egregious. I assured her it was simply a flippant comment and that I had already been upbraided for a perceived furthering the partisan divide by a couple of other folks. I agreed to publicly apologize for this lapse and admitted that, when Sasquatches begin to vote, they are far more likely to affiliate with one of the minority parties.
This opened the floodgates. A number of hands raised and we began quite an exchange having to do with older columns, some of which I truly did not even remember writing. What gobsmacked me was that several people actually wanted to argue about why I got the whole toenail color deal completely wrong. I tried to joke out of it by suggesting someone had simply changed their mind since. Only half the room thought that was funny.
It ended with someone delivering a passionate lecture on the inherent symbolism behind nail polish choice. I finally managed to escape by pointing out she was carrying on about fingernail color, not toenail color, and agreeing to do more research on the topic (which I cannot imagine is actually a topic). She got the last word, waggling her hands and telling me if I thought women were dangerous, I had better be really afraid of one with blue fingernails.
I was contemplating the way this speech went off the rails when I realized it might just be the season. My in-box has been full of questions, comments and pictures regarding something that is incredibly blue — a small finch known as the indigo bunting.
The nesting conditions and habitat in this part of the country, as well as the wintering habitat in Meso and South America, must have been especially great for the neotropical songbirds last year. Neotropicals are those birds whose winter migration takes them to the band surrounding the equator, including central and South American jungle areas. The reports of birds, which have not been seen in great numbers lately from orioles and tanagers to warblers and some kinds of rare sparrows, have been off the chart this spring.
One arriving toward the end of the migration pattern that is especially eye-catching is the indigo bunting. The bunting family are sparrow-sized, stocky, finch-type birds with strong bills allowing their primary food to be hard seeds. The indigo buntings are easily identified because, as the name implies, the males are a vivid blue all over with a few black feathers in the wings and a striking silver beak. While it is exciting to see one of the males, females often go unnoticed with their dull striped sparrow-like plumage. Occasionally, in breeding season a female in particularly good condition will show a few vertical blue streaks interwoven into her plumage.
Indigo buntings are birds of the edges, preferring brushy areas bordering open meadows. Males make themselves obvious in the spring by taking to the very top of the highest branch to sing their repeating three-note song. Their fights for territory are also spectacular. Males fly slowly at each other, wings held at a flared 90 degree pitch, in what is termed a “butterfly” display. If one is not intimidated by the other’s display, fights may ensue. They fly high into the air and suddenly bash together, clenching their foe with their feet and singing lustily while plummeting to the ground. Sometimes these contests repeat several times until someone gets the worst of the bumping and gives up.
The male also sits around singing while he watches the female build their nest. It is an open cup, always in the crotch formed by two branches, often not very far above ground. After she weaves the grasses and bark strips into place, then ties it all together with spider web, lines it with soft grasses and deer hair, and lays an average of four eggs. Both parents do share the brood-raising duties.
Many of the neotropicals have declined in recent years and the typical suggestions are offered for this, most often deforestation or pesticides. Actually, the dynamics are a bit different for the indigo bunting as well as some of the other colorful neotropicals. Some have suggested a high number of kills in windfarms but this may simply be because they are so easily found and identified due to their color. It has been demonstrated that when municipal budgets are lower, bunting numbers increase. This is because much of their pre-migration food source is weed seeds and, when mowing of highway shoulders is curtailed to save money, the weeds increase dramatically.
For the buntings, however, as well as some of the warblers scarlet tanagers, there is another vector. Keeping caged birds as pets and décor is an important part of the cultural pattern throughout Mexico in particular, but much of South America as well. Throughout their wintering areas, the buntings are hunted extensively for sale in the cage bird trade. Most of the US is now protected by wild bird laws, which allow many birds to be intercepted as contraband at our border crossings and ultimately liberated.
Whatever the reason for the large number of buntings at our feeders this spring, it is intriguing to see the bright blue flashes of color again. Bright blue fingernail polish — maybe not so much. I will have to do the research. ...
