I recently had occasion to think of a friend that passed a number of years ago. George had been a teacher but then switched to operating a tree service. He was, by training and proclivity, a botanist. It was the combination of teacher/botanist that brought me most often into contact with George.
It all started simply enough. George came to me with a question about, of all things, the gestation period of weasels. I had known of him and felt, after coming up with the weasel data, any plant questions I had for him were fair game. Turned out to be a more complex relationship than that. Asking George a question more often than not got you either a reference to go look up the answer or a road trip to study the specimen in the field.
After a while, I began to get the other side of the teacher — the test. George would show up, ask if I wanted to see something, and we would go hurtling off (he had a “unique” driving style). After some time of flying down any number of backroads and trails, he would say, “Well, did you see that?” Of course, I was so busy hanging on and trying to stave off motion sickness I had not, so he would back up, get out, and with exasperation point to some plant beside the road. Quite often, it was the incredibly tiny flower stalk of an orchid species, for George was quite interested in that particular group of plants. How he managed to see them, sometimes a ways back into the woods, while skittering along some muddy trail at 50 mph, always amazed me.
I felt sorry that George’s orchid quests came to an end because I could not imagine anyone else scouring the hinterlands for such tiny quarry. I need not have worried. Turns out there are quite a few people who share George’s drive and curiosity and one of them periodically contacts me with pictures and tales of finding this and that sort of rare interesting plant. Jackie Donnelly is an inveterate seeker of botanical subjects to photograph and her excursions through one of our local parks struck some real pay dirt.
Jackie said she is not a botanist; simply a wildflower nut who has been “botanizing” Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County for 25 years. In the process, she has found, in this one locale, quite a few uncommon plants that have fallen within the categories of Rare, Threatened, and even Endangered. She photographed several specimens of one tiny type of orchid and posted a picture of it on her blog, identifying it as an Autumn coralroot. Although uncommon, these are found from Canada to the southern US east of the Mississippi.
Then she posted her latest pictures of the coralroot to her blog and an amazing chain of events began.
A friend of hers, Dan Wall, is an orchid fanatic and an artist. Because he is writing a book on the subject, he pays careful attention to detail and he noticed the orchid blossoms had a unique look. Dan thought these might not be the common Autumn coralroot. He sent Jackie’s picture to some state botanists to confirm his suspicions. Steve Young, Chief Botanist for the New York Natural Heritage Program, and David Werier, author of the recently published Catalogue of the Vascular Plants of New York State, also had their suspicions but neither had the experience of seeing the plant in question, for it was listed not only as endangered but extirpated (gone) in New York state.
They quickly sent the photos to one of the world’s foremost experts on this type of plant, Professor John Freudenstein, Chair of the Department of Evolution, Ecology, and Organismal Biology at Ohio State University. Dr. Freudenstein confirmed the identification of the flowers as that of Pringles Coralroot, a variety of Autumn Coralroot not seen in New York in decades and at that time limited to only a few sightings in Monroe County.
Autumn coral root in general are interesting plants. They are myco-heterotrophic. This marvelous term means they do not get their nutrients from photosynthesis but rather through the efforts of fungi living on their roots. The roots are contorted, branching affairs that look like some of the exotic types of coral, hence their name.
The “Autumn” part refers to their means of reproduction. In the fall, usually around mid-September, the coralroots produce a bulb-like structure on the main root from which grows a purple-tinged stem. Depending on the variety, this can be from several inches to a foot or more in length and can produce as many as a couple dozen flowers. The flowers are the rub and may explain why the Pringles variety is rarer.
Regarding Jackie’s orchids, Dr. Freudenstein wrote, "The photos ... appear to me to be of what I would call var. pringlei. The (flowers) are clearly chasmogamous and fit within the circumscription of var. pringlei." This is not as complex a statement as it sounds. Most of the coralroots produce flowers that are cleistogamous. This means they generally remain closed and self-pollinate.
Pringle’s coral root is more adventurous — they are chasmogamous. They pollinate after opening, usually through the efforts of some particular type of pollinating insect, attracted by the production of nectar within the flower. Researchers have not been able to observe any particular pollinator in action but feel there must be one because germination studies on plants isolated in the lab show almost no seed set. Perhaps the rarity of the pollinator accounts for the slow reproduction of the plant.
Unfortunately, a heavy covering of leaves has kept the flower spikes from appearing in the patch were Jackie first photographed Pringles coralroot. She has, however, noticed the plant in a couple of other locations within the park and is anxiously awaiting the emergence of the flower stalks so she can get some more pictures. All those involved in making this great discovery and bringing us a great success story, right here in our own backyard, deserve a pat on the back. My only regret is that George is not around to take a look at the pretty little orchids. ...
