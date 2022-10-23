Bob Henke column: A plethora of questions ... and answers for all

By the time you read this, my favorite breakfast restaurant will have served its last meal; closing down after more than a half century. This makes me beyond sad and quite at odds in the breakfast department but the world changes.

One of my earliest memories of the restaurant is from grade school years. At this time, the livestock auction next door was in full swing. It was a five-mile walk but worth it to look at all the animals from huge boars to tiny calves, watch the show the auctioneers put on, try and figure out the tiny tics bidders used, and to get a hot dog and strawberry sundae for lunch.

Most times, this worked perfectly and was a fine way to occupy a couple of young inquiring minds. Occasionally, there were chickens, on which we were always the only bidders. In this case, we had to either hitchhike with a burlap bag full of chickens or try to trick one of the mothers into coming for us. The latter was great entertainment for the farmers sitting in the restaurant.

Our popularity as standup comics increased dramatically the day there was a tiny heifer calf along with the typical burly bull calves to be sold. She came up for sale twice with no bids but by the third time we had evaluated our fortune and put in a winning bid of $1.56. This left 20 cents for phone calls — we figured there might be need for followup. Using the pay phone in the restaurant, the first dime was wasted. Gary’s mother said absolutely no calves in her car and hung up. The patrons paid great attention as I took my turn.

I got Mom on the line and said I was just calling to let her know I would be very late insofar as we had to carry this calf in a burlap bag. It would be very dark and dangerous on the road but do not worry I would be fine. Of course, she would be right there. The farmers cheered, one of them bought us our hot dogs and sundaes, and the calf rode home. As it turned out, she was a freemartin whose only unique characteristic besides belligerence and sterility was a huge tongue she could wrap all the way around her nose. A few months later, she was back at the auction. The first question this month relates to this:

When cows have twins, one male and one female, the female is often sterile — they are called “freemartins.” Why doesn’t this happen with sheep, goats, deer and other animals?

When a cow has twins, one male and one female, quite often the heifer calf’s reproductive tract does not develop normally. This is because bovine twins share some of the placental circulatory system and the male hormones suppress the female twin’s development. Other animals that have twins on a more normal basis keep the placentas more separate. The term freemartin refers to a heifer that did not get pregnant after the summer breeding season. She was therefore “free” for fattening and slaughter at “martinmas”— a fall festival in honor of St. Martin.

Where did you get that stuff about human gut biota?

The June 10, 2022 issue of Science, page 1220 entitled “Robust Variation In Infant Gut Microbiome Assembly Across A Spectrum Of Lifestyles.” You can also find much of the earlier work through the references at the end.

Your crab spider friend is tiny. What could they possibly catch and eat?

Actually, their speed and venom enable them to subdue prey many times their size. Mine may be staying at home because he is working on a large house fly.

Why are there so many spiders in the fall? We hardly ever see them in the fields all summer and then every morning from September on there are hundreds?

Although many species of insect reach their high point in late summer, to facilitate making many eggs to overwinter, the reason you are seeing a sudden bloom of spider webs has a lot more to do with the heavy dew and lower sun angle that September brings. They have always been there. They are just more visible. Incidentally, the webs are only good for one night before the stickiness dries up. Spiders have to dismantle and usually eat old webs, then spin a new one daily.

Can you tell us some more about Mr. Spix that discovered rare birds.

Johann Baptist von Spix was a German naturalist who traveled through Brazil and Peru in the early 1800s. I first encountered his name in my Anthropologist days because, in addition to collecting and describing all manner of birds, animals and plants, he wrote quite extensively about the indigenous groups he encountered. When he returned to Bavaria and was knighted for his activities, he brought a huge collection, which formed the Bavarian Zoological museum. He also brought a couple of children from two different tribes in Brazil who he raised as his own.

When traveling through the caatinga, a tropical dry forest that used to cover about 10% of northeastern Brazil, Spix spotted a bluish purple parrot that appeared to be “exceedingly rare.” Therefore, he immediately shot it and added it to the collection be brought back to Munich. Caatinga means white forest or ghost forest because, although it is lush in the two-month wet season, everything dries up for the rest of the year and the tree trunks are shades of gray and white.

When I was camped along the Rio Negro river, I encountered a turkey-looking bird called a Spix’s guam. I recognized the name and learned we were in one of the places where von Spix had established a base camp back in the 1800s. I did not get to see a Spix’s macaw, Spix’s Spinetail, Spix’s woodcreeper, or Spix’s warbling antbird but I did get to sit by the river where von Spix had written some of his ethnographies.

Loved the stinkhorn column! Are they edible?

I assume the question is rhetorical since I clearly stated I never say it is OK to eat any wild fungi. However, I cannot imagine why anyone would want to eat something that smelled that putrid!!

How do I get a schedule of your talks, how do I get (our group) on that schedule, and how much does it cost? We would love to hear some of the game warden stories.

Astonishing at it may be, I am not so used up that I have a “schedule.” I have actually cut back on the public speaking engagements for the past few years because of my work duties. However, if you are really interested, just use the email found at the end of the Sightings portion of the column. Give me the date and time you are interested in and we will see what we can work out.

Assuming I have not starved to death when the Auction Barn Restaurant closes. ...