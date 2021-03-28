Bob Henke column: A one-handed edition of Q+A

This column is starting late and will be a lot later when I finally get it typed. I just got home from Urgent Care in Queensbury. These very competent folks cleaned out a bone-deep gash in my hand and put in seven stitches before sending me away with the request that I do not exercise the hand very much for the next 24 hours. One-handed typing takes more concentration than you might think.
The gash was caused by a chainsaw. I got my first chainsaw in 1970. It was old at the time, weighed 50 pounds when its half-gallon fuel and equal-sized chain lube tanks were full, and had a manual blade oiler you had to pump with your thumb. No kind of glove protected against the large blister after a day of sawing.
My equipment has become exponentially better. One of them you do not even have to yank on to start it. You just gently pull the rope a couple of times and it all at once cranks itself. My latest acquisition is a limbing saw that needs no starting at all — it is battery powered. In all these years and after thousands of cords of firewood, I have only had two injuries.
The first was a big gash on my leg, which should have had stitches but because we were snowed in, instead I used superglue to close it up. I had just sharpened the saw, set it down in a cleared area beside the path, and began to carry wood chunks to the sled. I hooked my feet on a vine hidden by the snow, toppled straight forward, and slid my thigh across the saw. The freshly sharpened blade made short work of the heavy wool pants so I now faithfully wear Kevlar chaps.
Today, I sharpened the saw, set it beside the path and began carrying wood chunks to the Gator. I stepped on a small vine with my left foot, hooked my right on the way forward and went down like I was tackled. Since my trajectory looked like a face plant on the saw I twisted as I fell, avoiding losing my nose but dragging the heel of my hand across the blade. I did not like the irrigation with betadyne rinse at Urgent Care but I liked even less washing it out with soap and water so I could assess the damage before I decided some stitches were needed.
I am sure many of you will have all manner of advice and I admit the similarity of the two incidents is interesting however, sometimes saw just happens. This lesson can carry forward to the first question this week.
I remember your story about roadkilled animals and how to avoid accidents. I even went and reread it but you were not helpful on the subject of squirrels. I have hit nine squirrels in the past two weeks. What can I do?
There is a saying, “The road of life is paved with pancaked squirrels that could not make a decision.” Frankly, other than traveling everywhere on foot, I do not think there is any technique that will overcome a squirrel’s propensity to reverse direction at the worst time. You are having a bad run of coincidence, like my recent saw experience, but you are not alone.
When Dr. Wifey was rehabbing raptors, she could simply go drive a couple of miles around in a suburban area and find enough roadkilled squirrels to feed her whole ward. In 1993, 25 universities participated in a roadkill study involving 1,923 animal deaths. Extrapolating their findings nationwide, it is estimated that 41 million squirrels, 26 million cats, 22 million rats, 19 million opossums, 15 million raccoons, 6 million dogs and 350,000 deer are killed annually in the United States. In the mammal category, squirrels beat all comers so your nine are a mere drop in the ocean.
Why is there a closed season on invasive species like fisher cats and coydogs?
First, they are fishers and coyotes, not a hybrid of anything. Second, they are not invasive species. Both have existed throughout this area in small numbers and relatively confined areas. When humans build roads and houses, they create excellent habitat for both species so we begin to see more and more as the population increases. Add to this the current poor market for furs, which lowers human predation and you have a perfect storm of fisher and coyote sightings in your backyard.
There is a closed season because it is typical to close the season during the breeding/offspring raising season for most species. To leave these two open would make it likely that other species would be inadvertently taken. Also, it is not considered good outdoor ethics to take a furbearer during a time of the year when the pelt is worthless.
Every now and then you have a picture of a white hawk in the Sightings. Then you say it is a redtail? I know you have probably explained why in the past but aren’t these a separate species of hawk?
You have very good timing on this question because the Sightings this week has a picture of a white robin. Most species have a “normal” or central color phase and, usually rarer light and dark color phases, called leucistic and melanistic. So periodically, we see a redtail hawk that is light colored and just as periodically see one that is almost black.
They are the same species that can and do mate successfully with normal-colored individuals. The same is true of rabbits, squirrels, deer and just about any other wild species you can name.
Why does the ice go out all at once?
In the fall, the water at the surface of lakes and ponds cools, becomes more dense than the warmer water below and sinks, forcing the warmer water up from the edges. This starts a circulation that continues until the whole water column is dense cold water at which time the now-becalmed surface water can freeze. This is why a lake can be ice free in the afternoon and entirely frozen over by the next morning.
In the spring, the higher angle of the sun, coupled with warm melt-off water flowing into the edges of the pond start a circulation that reverses flow. The warm moving water erodes the ice from underneath as the sun melts the top. Under this two-pronged attack, when the lake water reaches a certain temperature, the melting takes place very rapidly and the ice people were walking on one day can disappear the next.
Speaking of two-pronged attacks, the combination of typing one-handed while trying to ignore the throbbing of my other hand, has made me all at once disinclined to write much. I will get to the rest of the questions in a while — assuming I can keep my right hand intact. ...
