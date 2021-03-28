Bob Henke column: A one-handed edition of Q+A

Today, I sharpened the saw, set it beside the path and began carrying wood chunks to the Gator. I stepped on a small vine with my left foot, hooked my right on the way forward and went down like I was tackled. Since my trajectory looked like a face plant on the saw I twisted as I fell, avoiding losing my nose but dragging the heel of my hand across the blade. I did not like the irrigation with betadyne rinse at Urgent Care but I liked even less washing it out with soap and water so I could assess the damage before I decided some stitches were needed.

I am sure many of you will have all manner of advice and I admit the similarity of the two incidents is interesting however, sometimes saw just happens. This lesson can carry forward to the first question this week.

I remember your story about roadkilled animals and how to avoid accidents. I even went and reread it but you were not helpful on the subject of squirrels. I have hit nine squirrels in the past two weeks. What can I do?

There is a saying, “The road of life is paved with pancaked squirrels that could not make a decision.” Frankly, other than traveling everywhere on foot, I do not think there is any technique that will overcome a squirrel’s propensity to reverse direction at the worst time. You are having a bad run of coincidence, like my recent saw experience, but you are not alone.