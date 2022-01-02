Bob Henke column: A New Year's story about grapes and other things

New Year’s Eve seemed furtive this year. All of a sudden, there it was and I found myself in a bit of a race to get all the rituals performed. Some of these are more difficult than others, both to perform and to remember. The ones I seem to have absorbed come from a wide range of backgrounds insofar as I am quite a mongrel both genetically and culturally.

The first and most pervasive of these it taking the loose change from your pockets and placing it on a windowsill. This is supposed to ensure financial security over the new year. Since this has always been a concern, I am fairly religious about this — until this year. At about 11:30, I reached into my pocket and found it empty. I went through every pair of pants currently in use and found no coins whatsoever. I did discover three pennies in the pocket of my current overshirt. I am not sure if this qualifies but if the money fairies do not look favorably upon me this year, I suspect it will be hardly distinguishable from normal.

The second important ritual is easier — doing no laundry on New Year’s Eve. I can assure you this did not happen, although I did get quite muddy and had to rummage a new pair of work socks off the line in the cellar. The same is true for a related superstition — not sweeping up any dust on either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Rest assured, I did no sweeping or vacuuming and, just to be sure, have not as yet.

Several of the ritual acts involve who you admit across the threshold. This one has always given me trouble. The best person to be the first one through the door on New Years is someone tall and dark. The absolute worst is a blonde or redhead. If that cannot happen, the person should at least be tall. Since three-quarters of my family were either blonde or redhead and only the boy could be described as anything but stubby, this always a challenge.

I am tall enough but the MSB hair did not really qualify as dark. However, I find this one a bit suspect anyway because early one New Year’s morning, a fellow about 6-foot-4 with a full head of jet black hair and bushy beard of the same color came knocking on the door. Turned out he was a process server notifying me I was being sued for $1.5 million.

You are also supposed to dribble some milk on the floor for the fae. I cannot do this because the fairies would never be fast enough to beat out the retriever. You can also drop some on the ground, which I handled taking warm milk out to the geriatric cat. She rooted up under the bowl as I was trying to set it down, making a sufficient mess on the porch to feed the entire fae establishment for quite a while.

One of my favorite New Year’s rituals involves eating 12 grapes, no more, no less for the entire day, bringing good luck for all 12 of the following months. Unfortunately, this year although I went shopping on the 30th (another ritual involves making sure the pantry is well stocked), I forgot the grapes. What I did have was two cans of fruit cocktail intended for use in coleslaw. I opened both and found 11 green grapes. I supplemented this with a raisin picked out the granola so we will see what happens.

If one is depending on wild grapes to fulfill this New Year’s requirement, it would pay to take some care. This area and, in fact, all of North and most of South America has varieties of native wild grapes. There are two subspecies which are most prominent in the east, Vitis labrusca, the fox grape, and Vitis riparia, the river grape. The former got its name from the popular fox and grapes parable. The latter from its preference for wetter lowland soil conditions. Both are capable of great abundance. The Vikings referred to the northern coast of North America as Vinland owing to the huge abundance of wild grapes. It is said in the fall one could navigate back to shore by following the scent of wild grapes.

In the parable, the fox was quite accurate. The taste of wild grapes is kindly described as “tart.” Some varieties are a bit better after a frost has opened some of the cells but they are truly best used in things like cooked jellies. Colonial wild grape pie was said to be quite a hit, although this was not the word the kids used to describe the one I made following a century-old recipe. However, fox grapes were selectively bred to produce the modern Concord grape, used in most commercial grape jelly and juice. The American grape root stock has proven much more hardy than the more delicately-flavored European grapes and so is often used in grafting wine cultivars.

It is important to be careful with wild grapes for in some areas there is a grape-ish plant called moonseed. It does not produce the huge vines of wild grapes and it has none of the many tendrils wild grapes use to anchor themselves to upright objects. Moonseed berries are purple but usually in smaller bunches and somewhat smaller size than wild grapes. The real defining characteristic is that, instead of the three or four small grape seeds, the moonseed berries contain a single crescent-shaped seed. These seeds are strongly poisonous to humans and most domestic animals and can be fatal in fairly low doses. The good news is while grapes may be disagreeably tart and sour, moonseed berries are absolutely hideous-tasting, making accidental poisoning unlikely.

Another of the New Year’s rituals is to eat something circular while making a lot of noise just at midnight. In colonial America, this was often a biscuit with a grape baked into the center and beating on drums or other noise-makers. This year I fulfilled the requirement by eating a doughnut while bellowing at the top of my lungs trying to get the deaf ancient beagle to wake up to go out.

Happy New Year’s everyone. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

