Bob Henke column: A little bit about birds, starting with an attack

Over the course of last week, I received two questions in the email. I will answer these in the monthly questions column but I was struck by the similarity of the introductions. Both started with the same phrase, “Since you know everything, can you please tell me why ...”

While I am very happy to have someone believe I am omniscient, at least in a few small intellectual realms, I am fully aware nothing could be further from the truth. The number of things I do not understand is huge and growing steadily. The emails made me begin to consider things I did not understand and within a few minutes I had a staggering and depressing list that seemed to not even scratch the surface of my ignorance.

Some cause me no embarrassment. For example, I do not understand why things cannot go faster than the speed of light. If you are going at the speed of light and get a kick on the bumper, why does that not make you go faster instead of just becoming fatter? Still in the field of physics, the concept of redshift and blueshift calculations, continue to baffle me. I will never fully get a handle on the Chain Theory and am continually outwitted when trying to install planer blades. Why newts and red efts have developed in a pattern opposite to other amphibians, how something as weird as a male angler fish fusing to the female’s body could have evolved, and why blue jay feathers can actually be gray instead of blue trouble me no end.

It is, I presume, unnecessary to mention failing to understand female behavior patterns. The obvious human ones like slathering perfumes, fake fingernails, and inability to ever find a comfortable ambient temperature will never be solved but I would really like to figure out why I manage to annoy female things of all sorts, from humans to invertebrates, when I am simply going about my own business.

A classic case of this happened last night, after sundown, but still fairly light. I was on my second trip carrying things back from the car when there was a buzz of wings and a very painful stab on the top of my head. There is a spot on the back that is greatly less protected by hair than it used to be and my assailant nailed that target perfectly. The surprise was such that I dropped what I was carrying and spun about to see what was going on. My assailant was hovering at eye level right in the middle of the walkway uttering a string impatient-sounding “tsyp-tsyp-tsyp-tsyp” sounds — a female phoebe.

The phoebes have plastered one of their messy-looking but very sturdy mud nests up under the soffits as usual but they typically just sail well overhead on their way to drop poop on the vehicles and we ignore each other. Tonight, however, she wanted to fight. I bent down to pick up the pile of papers I had been carrying and Whack! She hit me again. This time she actually drew a little blood.

I ceded the field and came in for the night. In the morning, I discovered the reason for her pique. The first of her brood had fledged but because he left a bit early, his flying ability was scant. Since I had taken the precaution of wearing a hat, I ignored the ferocious swooping of the Momma bird, and picked up the cold baby. I warmed him for a few minutes in my hands, then, when he got a bit more active, I set him on a branch in the sun. I was spared further attack because at that moment, a second baby fledged and Momma phoebe followed his swoop over into one of the blueberry bushes. By afternoon, all three of the babies were following the parents around begging for food, which completely diverted attention from my bald spot.

Actually, once I discovered the baby, understanding the attack was not a problem. There are a large number of flycatcher species in the world, over 400. There are a dozen and a half families native to this hemisphere and one of the most prominent are the Tyrannidae. These so-called tyrant flycatchers include species like kingbirds, phoebes, and pewees. The tyrant moniker became established because the birds are so fierce in defense of their nesting areas. This typically involves driving all other birds from the area but occasionally an errant human will get their attention as well.

Flycatchers are a popular species for birders trying to increase their life lists, because in addition to being fairly common and apt to utilize open areas to capture insects, they are strong migrators and quite often go great distances, sometimes in the wrong directions. It is not unusual for Europe to play host to kingbirds and eastern phoebes that have managed to cross the Atlantic in strong winds. Equally exciting for twitchers on this side of the pond, are some of European species that do the same thing in reverse.

It is not terribly unusual to see Eurasian flycatchers like European robins anywhere from Central Park to Florida. These are why our robins got their name. The European robins have a red breast patch and have a more thrush shape so it made perfect sense to call our red-breasted thrushes by that name. A similar situation took place with the flycatchers called “common redstart” in England, which appeared very similar to the oriole-type bird found in North America. Other transatlantic visitors include the Taiga flycatcher, that has been reported mating with phoebes, although the viability of the chicks produced has not been documented.

On our Northwest coast, two very lovely species of flycatchers make an occasional appearance. The Siberian robin (go figure) is a striking blue flycatcher and the Siberian rubythroat that, as the name implies, has a brilliant vermillion throat patch. Their appearance causes huge migrations of bird watchers rushing to add to their life-lists.

However, I do not think the phoebe babies are going to be crossing the Atlantic any time soon. They have not managed to get very far out of the backyard, making it important I maintain situational awareness in order to maintain the integrity of the top of my head. ...

