Bob Henke column: A helldiver of a column with questions and answers

The other thing I learned on that trip had to do with swearing. We had our fish and our duck and were driving home around the end of the lake when I spotted a duck swimming fairly close to shore. I immediately began to loudly point it out. Gramp did not slow down. He just said, “I saw it. It is just a helldiver.” This intriqued my 8-year-old mind no end. Why were they called that? Gramp did not seem to have much of an answer — because they dove so deep and stayed down so long it was like they went clear to hell. Was it OK to say helldiver? Why not, that is what they are called. In short order I taught myself to express bad feelings by muttering, “Oh helldiver.” This went on until I was overheard telling my brother he should dive to hell — that did not end well, water bird notwithstanding.