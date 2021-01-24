Bob Henke column: A helldiver of a column with questions and answers

A true child of the depression, my grandfather thought highly of wild game and would bring everything to a halt if it seemed he was presented with a potential supper. My most vivid memory of this sort of incidental harvest involved a duck.
The plan for supper was fried perch and we were busy at this when a flock of black ducks landed near the middle of the lake. We were crouched in some thick brush, tossing our lines out underhand, so were not immediately detected. Cautioning me to remain motionless, Gramp made his way quietly to the car, got the shotgun, crept back and waited. Sure enough, a couple of the ducks made their way toward the little bay where we sat and ultimately he shot the drake. I was alarmed. I had been used to climb trees when a squirrel failed to drop and run out through fields of snow when Nicky the beagle got to a shot rabbit before we did. His favorite trick was to run off with the rabbit and bury it, presumably to age before eating and had to be run down.
Now there was a duck was floating 30 yards out in the lake. The water was deep, the water was cold and I could think of no way to retrieve the prize without someone like me swimming. Fortunately, those were simpler times, there were only a couple of camps on the lake and Gramp was friends with everyone. He dragged one of Baxter Betts’ rowboats up out of the water (you stored them underwater over the winter so the wood did not dry out). Then, standing because the seat was soaked and paddling with a piece of 2x4 because he could not find an oar, Gramp got the duck. This effort, as well as the work resinking the boat, made it seem like a measly duck was not worth it but, roast duck along with fried perch did make a pretty marvelous supper.
The other thing I learned on that trip had to do with swearing. We had our fish and our duck and were driving home around the end of the lake when I spotted a duck swimming fairly close to shore. I immediately began to loudly point it out. Gramp did not slow down. He just said, “I saw it. It is just a helldiver.” This intriqued my 8-year-old mind no end. Why were they called that? Gramp did not seem to have much of an answer — because they dove so deep and stayed down so long it was like they went clear to hell. Was it OK to say helldiver? Why not, that is what they are called. In short order I taught myself to express bad feelings by muttering, “Oh helldiver.” This went on until I was overheard telling my brother he should dive to hell — that did not end well, water bird notwithstanding.
This education came in handy when the first of the questions came in this month.
Have you ever heard of a helldiver? There used to be some ducks on Lake Champlain there people called helldivers. Why were they called that, are they edible, and are they extinct?
Yes, I have certainly heard of them. This is a colloquial name for any of several species of grebes. Grebes are water birds with short vertically flattened bills — the opposite of ducks. They are also distinguished by having wide fleshy lobes on their toes instead of fully webbed feet. They are extremely territorial and will drive off larger waterfowl by diving underwater and striking up at them from beneath.
They are hunted and eaten, although their diet of small fish, aquatic animals and insects does not yield very palatable meat. My grandfather found little inedible so if he proclaimed them such, I will go with that. They are not extinct although some of the 22 species are becoming more rare due to habitat loses. And no, I guess I still do not know how they came about that name.
What kind of dogs do they use to find nutria poop? Beagles?
Mostly labs or lab mixes. The program started with local volunteers who trained their hunting dogs to handle the tasks. When it transitioned state agency personnel, they quickly found traditional shepherd type police dogs did not handle the cold wet conditions well. Now the teams seek out retriever type dogs from breeders or shelters. The key element seems to be a highly developed play drive. I have had numerous beagles, including the ancient one sleeping on the couch right now. I am sure they could locate even tiny morsels of nutria (or any other species) scat but instead of sitting down and barking, they would be more likely to eat the evidence and move on to find more.
Are opossums invasive species? Don’t all animals with pouches come from Australia?
The answer to both questions need to be clarified a bit. If you mean invasive to North America, absolutely not. Opossums are native to both North and South America. If you mean to the Northeast, you might make a case for them being invasive. Seventy years ago, they were very much an animal of the south. When I was quite small visiting my grandparents in Westchester County, there was great excitement one night when there was a small opossum caught in the garbage can. There was an article in the paper with a picture since opossums never came that far north.
Nowadays, they have spread all the way to Canada. You can blame global warming but they clearly have not adapted well to the environment with major damage to their paper-thin ears and thin tip of their tails in their first winter. A better explanation is the same one for everything from cardinals to deer ticks — the interstate highway system. The edge areas created by major highway systems creates wonderful wildlife habitat and all manner of birds, animals and plants follow them to new areas. Opossums are the only marsupial in this continent but actually all marsupials evolved here (mostly in South America) and spread to Australia.
I have seen three skunks killed on the highway in the past week. It is not usual for skunks to be out in January is it?
I have several friends who report the first road-killed skunks of the year for that is supposedly a sure sign of spring. I will do my happy dance if spring comes in January this year, but given we are heading for a week of single-digit temperatures, I will not hold my breath. Skunks start becoming active in late February and March with the males doing battle for mating rights. The great skunk wrassles under the porch that wind up making your house unlivable are one result. Another is car kills from inattentive lusty males. Why there were three out and about in January to get run over within a mile of each other is something of a mystery. It could be someone burned a brush pile or removed shed where they were sleeping, sending them off looking for another winter den.