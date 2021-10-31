Bob Henke column: A Halloween tale ... and sturgeon

I was hiking across the parking lot through a driving rainstorm, on my way into a meeting at the county seat. My reflection in the glass door was amusing. The semi-shiny raincoat and hood, coupled with a dark facemask, made me look like a Star Wars alien. This reminded me of a particular child-rearing practice I should probably patent.

Our previous house had a cellar with several features that did not mix well with small children. This included a huge old steam boiler furnace with all sorts of valves and gauges, a three-foot sump hole and a bunch of floor-to-ceiling shelves full of produce in glass canning jars. Admonitions had little effect on little inquiring minds. After having to bleed all the radiators because the boiler was drained on the floor the same day as a dozen jars with everything from corn to raspberries broke on the floor as the shelves were used as a ladder, I decided to try terror.

I first removed the light bulb at the foot of the stairs and waited. In a short time, someone who should not have been going into the cellar said I had to replace the light. I said it would not make any difference because a Grooch had moved into the cellar for the winter. These ferocious beasts liked the dark so they always removed the light bulbs.

The Grooch worked well for the girls but after a couple of days, Dr. Wifey caught the boy back downstairs examining the furnace again. Then the stars aligned. My dear wife is perpetually cold. A characteristic I have noticed about women is when they are cold, they think everyone else is too. After nearly expiring from her incessant cranking of the electric blanket, I got one with individual controls so I could leave mine off. She still wakes several times a night to turn her side up and invariably comes around to surreptitiously crank mine up too.

Another symptom of this thermoregulation issue is my huge collection of winter coats. As soon as the weather begins to turn and I put on a coat, she begins to search for another that appears to her to be more adequate than the last. On the season in question, she found some huge black arctic parka with ugly fake fur around the wrists and hood. The hood folded way out in front of my face and pulled shut so, from the outside, my face was not visible through the mass of scraggly faux-fur.

I had come home early and was in the cellar way when I heard him trying to convince his sister to accompany him to the cellar. I grabbed the coat and stepped out of sight at the foot of the stairs. With the hood fully extended and tied, I let them get down about four steps before popping out and roaring, “GROOOOOCH!!!” The howling and scrabbling was truly amazing.

We had no more trouble with cellar incursions.

I worried about things being where they were not supposed to be but others worry about not seeing things where they actually belong. On this front, there is some good news.

The smallest of the greater sturgeon, the short-nosed sturgeon, has traditionally been a resident of New York State. The short-nosed sturgeon is anadromous, which means they live most of their life in salt water but return to fresh water to spawn. Unlike their larger cousins, the Atlantic sturgeon, they seek smaller, fast moving, shallow waters to spawn. Also unlike the Atlantic sturgeon, the 3- to 4-foot short-nosed are critically endangered. One of the only spawning areas is on the lower Hudson River. Almost as good as salmon at challenging falls and rapids, in colonial times, they were found far upstream, even into the Battenkill and Moses Kill, but nowadays their range is limited by dams.

The largest fish found in fresh water year round in the Northeast is also a sturgeon called the lake sturgeon. Lake sturgeon are larger, as much as five feet in length. 310 pounds is the official record although there are reports of much larger specimens. Once found in many areas from the Great Lakes to the Finger Lakes to Lake Champlain, the advent of stream siltation from paved roads and road sand has destroyed many spawning areas. The lake sturgeon has been on NYS’s endangered species list as well.

Sturgeon are not scaled like other fish. Their leathery skin is covered with a series of armor plates called scutes. These shields provide a formidable defense important because, although they may be the largest fish around, they are harmless. These scutes are a great help to fisheries biologists because they (the scutes, not the biologists) grow like trees, putting on a new ring of growth every year, thereby making it very easy to tell the age of an individual fish. Turns out both lake and short-nosed sturgeon can live up to 80 years, do not start spawning until at least year 15, and typically only spawn every three to seven years. This makes it a painstakingly slow process for them to recover from population declines.

There is, however, extremely good news. This year both lake and short-nosed sturgeon have had good spawning success. I find this particularly gratifying, having helped with stocking in the Finger Lakes long enough ago that some of the spawning fish could well be ones I handled.

I find some cause for excitement in this for another reason. Sturgeon, with their strange tube mouth, are bottom feeders and eat a variety of organisms including leeches, snails, clams, worms, other invertebrates, small fish and even algae. The huge fish remove large amounts of biomass every year in their feeding activities in the benthic layer (lake floor). Some of the most worrisome invasives taking over the benthic layer, like zebra and quagga mussels, are morsels a hungry sturgeon would find very appetizing. A healthy population of these native fish could go a long way towards solving the problem with these invasive species.

And if you are having trouble with cellar invasions, I still have the Grooch coat. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

