Bob Henke column: A good look at the blueback herring

I have weird friends.

When I went out to take care of the chickens a couple of days ago, there was a hen looking out the window at me. That is not unusual. I did, however, find it unusual to see a red hen with a pea comb looking out at me.

For a couple of years, we have had nine hens and a rooster — none of them red. Now there are 10 hens and one rooster — one of them red.

The new hen is not a bit spooky and acts like she has been here her whole life. The only tip-off to her alien nature is that she has yet to discover the nest boxes. Her big blue egg keeps winding up on the floor instead of in the nests.

Whoever dropped off the hen also dumped a few pounds of layer mash into my barrel of layer pellets, which was a nice gesture. Since the hen integrated so well, I assume she was put in the coop in the evening when everybody was on the roost, which is also the right way to do it. I do not mind adding her to my home for aged chickens but her sudden appearance and the impression she gives of being part of this flock forever is sort of weird.