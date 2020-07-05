Bob Henke column: A good look at the blueback herring

I have weird friends.
When I went out to take care of the chickens a couple of days ago, there was a hen looking out the window at me. That is not unusual. I did, however, find it unusual to see a red hen with a pea comb looking out at me.
For a couple of years, we have had nine hens and a rooster — none of them red. Now there are 10 hens and one rooster — one of them red.
The new hen is not a bit spooky and acts like she has been here her whole life. The only tip-off to her alien nature is that she has yet to discover the nest boxes. Her big blue egg keeps winding up on the floor instead of in the nests.
Whoever dropped off the hen also dumped a few pounds of layer mash into my barrel of layer pellets, which was a nice gesture. Since the hen integrated so well, I assume she was put in the coop in the evening when everybody was on the roost, which is also the right way to do it. I do not mind adding her to my home for aged chickens but her sudden appearance and the impression she gives of being part of this flock forever is sort of weird.
That is the way with many introduced species. Today, when I drove down my driveway, I noted with disgust that the squirrels were already cutting off the barely-formed nuts from the black walnut and butternut trees that line the southern edge. I was mad that they cut the unripe nuts from the tree, discover they are inedible, drop them to the ground, and cut off another with the same result. Today I noticed the squirrels. Thirty years ago, I would have noticed the trees, for there were none in this area. My plantings have become part of the normal landscape.
It was in this context I read the latest DEC report on fish in the Mohawk River. The fisheries staff has just finished a survey of the “Lock 7 Pool,” which is the stretch from Vischer’s Ferry to Lock E8 in Saratoga and Schenectady Counties. It showed good populations of the traditional game fish but in the forage fish, there was one significant absence. The survey turned up no blueback herring. When contrasted with a nearby study two years ago, there is a marked difference. Here they reported huge schools of young blueback herring, an important food source for all the gamefish in the river.
This is interesting for two reasons. First is that blueback herring are considered a part of the natural ecosystem in this area. Typically, they were unable to get over the falls and later the dams in the Hudson and Mohawk to reach the upper sections of the river. The second is that they have proliferated into very good spawning areas in the upper rivers, accessing them through the lock systems.
The reason for the dearth in the Lock 7 Pool is the fact that, due to the Covid response this year, the locks have not been in operation. This would be a terrific philosophical question for an Environmental Science senior seminar. Is it a bad thing that the herring are barred from a huge spawning area for the species or a good thing keeping them out of an area they never could get to without human intervention?
The fish that generates the question is rather interesting in its own right because folks who live along the Atlantic coast tend to think of it as a saltwater species and those who live along some of the rivers and streams draining into the Atlantic think of it as a freshwater fish. Up here, we see it as a small baitfish providing good feed for the larger fish we catch. In the oceans, it is a larger fish, worth catching in its own right.
An adult blueback herring (also sometimes known as a blueback shad) can be as long as 16 inches and weigh nearly half a pound. Females are larger than males. They are a silvery color with a distinct blue-green cast to the back, hence the name. They feel rather rough along the belly, owing to a series of modified scales called scutes that protrude like small spines. Outwardly, they look very much like a similar fish, the alewife, which has an overlapping range.
The real tip-off is internal. The blueback’s peritoneum (the lining of the abdominal cavity) is dark black in color, while the alewife’s is a light mother of pearl color. When fish are taken from clear waters, this difference can be seen externally. In muddy waters, it is very difficult to tell them apart based on outward morphology. Mature blueback herring are also used for human consumption, typically being smoked or pickled but they are best known as providing forage for larger fishes. Some are taken from the ocean in nest but much of the time they swim at great depths and are inaccessible. Many are taken when they come to shallow restricted waters to spawn.
Blueback herring are anadromous; that is, they live in saltwater but return to freshwater to spawn. In the spring, after a grueling run from the sea, they seek out fast water in tributary streams where females release 60,000 to 100,000 eggs over rocky gravely substrate where they are unlikely to be covered with silt. Many adults die after spawning, particularly older fish, but a few return to the sea for another year. The oldest recorded blueback herring was 8 years old.
Young herring remain in their home stream for nearly a year before making the journey to the sea. When mature, usually in their fifth year, they leave the deep ocean and begin their spawning run. In addition to the upper reaches of the Mohawk and Hudson, bluebacks have gone as far as Lake Champlain and Lake Ontario in these journeys. Both lakes are now host to landlocked populations, living their entire life in freshwater.
That may seem a little weird but it is no more weird than dropping a chicken. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
