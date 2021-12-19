Bob Henke column: A Fraser fir gets a holiday home

In an amazing reversal of natural process, cutting our Christmas tree this year was an unremarkable, and even pleasant, experience.

There was plenty of possibility for disaster. Our tree always comes from the bunch that got away from us or just were not chosen for one reason or another. You have to look up 20 feet in the air to decide which tree will be just right. I cut the tree. It fell just where I intended. I limbed it, piled the brush as a rabbit shelter, leaving a few branches on the underside to keep the trunk up off the wet ground.

It will be fireplace wood for next year. The Christmas tree part cut off neatly, no splitting or bark peeling and it rode all the way back to the house in the back of the Gator, clean and dry, resisting all the chances to fall out into the mud and slop. It fits well in the ancient cast iron Christmas tree stand and is just the right height for the space.

This is SO unlike other tree-acquiring missions in the past. Choosing a tree, with three kids and a wife as the selection board, could be an arduous process. No one agreed on size, shape or species. This one was too tall, that one was too skinny, this one was too prickly. By the time the second child learned to talk, I had totally given up and would just follow for hours carrying my bow saw, waiting. Any technical suggestions I might have had, such as it would not fit in the back of the Blazer, were entirely disregarded.

More than once I had to cut the tree, then drive home to get a different vehicle to transport it. One particularly magnificent blue spruce, which I said would not fit through the front door, did not. I trimmed enough branches to get the beast into the house and then discovered it was critical that I reattach the trimmed branches in order to render the tree perfect again.

This year, our tree is a Fraser fir, which is interesting for two reasons.

The first is the Christmas parable about the fir tree. The Holy family, leaving Bethlehem, found themselves having to sleep in a small corpse of trees the first night. It was cold and, seeing the baby shivering, a small fir tree bent over to shelter the travelers from the frigid winds. God rewarded the fir tree by making it such that it would never have naked branches again, instead keeping its needles to remain fresh and green all winter. I always liked that story as a child.

The second reason it is interesting is the simple fact there is a Fraser fir growing in Argyle, N.Y. Although they are one of the most popular Christmas trees for their nice conical shape, rich green color and soft needles, in the wild, the Fraser fir is nearly an endangered species.

Named for the Scottish botanist, John Fraser, the ‘s’ is the proper spelling. One can find Frasier, Frazer and Frazier in ads and popular writings but only Fraser is correct. The tree is native to only a small area in the Appalachian Mountains. Together with red spruce, this conifer makes up one of the rarest ecosystems on the continent — the southern Appalachian spruce-fir forest. These are generally found at elevations above 4,000 feet in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

These spruce-fir forests are home to a number of species of ferns, lichens, mosses and liverwort found nowhere else. This plant community evolved in response to the very cold climate during the Pleistocene. Widespread at one time, as the climate warmed and the glaciers retreated, the spruce-fir ecosystem followed them seeking the cool, foggy conditions they favored.

Some followed the glaciers north and died out 5,000 years ago, out-competed by the various tundra species. Those in the Appalachian Mountains followed the cool temperatures in a different direction, up the sides of the mountains. As the global warming trend has continued, this specialized niche continues to shrink in size.

As much as the native habitat and wild populations have shrunk, the Fraser fir has been cultivated all around the world and is by no means endangered in a numerical sense. They do not do badly on my property, perhaps because this little bowl is always a few degrees cooler than even at my mother’s house, a quarter mile away. However, there may be another explanation.

The field where we built the house was always known as the fog bottom, prone to developing dense ground fog and holding on to the foggy conditions hours after other parts of the farm were clear and dry. The Fraser fir’s natural habitat is the only temperate rain forest in the eastern United States. One characteristic is dense and enduring fog conditions. The needles on the Fraser fir are adapted to draw moisture directly from the fog, keeping the trees well hydrated even in the absence of rain.

The Appalachian spruce-fir forests took quite a blow from unregulated commercial logging in the late 1800s and early 1900s but recently an even more serious threat emerged in the form of the hemlock woolly adlegid. This adlegid is a sap-feeding parasite that is causing die-offs of all sorts of evergreen trees across the eastern seaboard. Although the seedling production in these die-off areas is prodigious, it remains to be seen whether the fir’s regeneration abilities can outpace the adlegid’s destruction.

Since our current tree was the last Fraser fir in my small plantation, I think I shall put in a few more seedlings next year. Clearly, the ease of tree acquisition this year is some sort of omen. ...

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone!

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

