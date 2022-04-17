Bob Henke column: A discussion of dodder (the plant, not the verb)

I can recall running full-tilt across all sorts of terrible footing, whether it was the top of hay stacked in the mows or the slippery rock ledges popping out of waterfalls. On one particular occasion, I made a run across a freshly plowed field, looking back over my shoulder to catch a pop fly in a family softball game. My grandfather made some comment about that being actual broken field running and Gram, ever the optimist, said, “Well, someday he will be a doddering old fool sitting on the sidelines watching someone else doing it.”

I was reminded of that today when I had to rely on backup to run down a beagle.

Cooper, the beagle, is in his 15th year and going downhill. Although he can still muster an occasional burst of speed around the house, in general, he spends a lot of time sleeping and a lot of time getting things moving when he does wake up. I did not take him hunting at all this winter. Whenever I had time, the conditions did not favor an aged dog with uncertain hindquarters. I did, however, want to make sure the old fellow had at least one more rabbit chase before his nose failed so, when it was pleasant and neither warm nor cold, I called my son for backup and we took Cooper for a run.

It was not a perfect episode. His nose is apparently letting him down so he lost the track for long periods and once headed off across an open field when he was supposed to be circling to refind the track. The fact we had a couple of small boys along with us who could not wait to see where the rabbit would cross the road but instead decided to come find us, walking directly through the track and sending the rabbit into a bunch of doubling back maneuvers, was not a great help either.

However, Cooper did get a snootfull of delicious rabbit scent, braying about it from the depth of his being a great deal. I let him go only about a half an hour, then caught him up in spite of his struggling and protestations. His hind legs were shaking and I knew he would be sore the next day. I washed him down, cleaned off the burrs, de-ticked him, and sent him to lie down. There was a baby aspirin in the piece of hot dog I gave him as a reward when he came in.

He is sleeping comfortably but my hand is miserable as I try to create a readable manuscript. When I was clearing debris off dog and collar, I slid my fingers across a slim, tough stem and found instead of a grass blade, it was a stem of dodder, complete with slivers and colorless spikes.

It is interesting there is the word dodder meaning to move in a feeble unsteady way, especially due to old age — which both the dog and I were doing to some extent — and the plant which annoyed us both while we were doing it. More curious is the fact the plant got its name in a totally different manner.

“Dodder” refers to a class of parasitic plants found around the world. Dodder comes from a word in several Arabic languages that means, “a tangled wisp of hair.” Most dodders, particularly those on this continent, very much fit that analogy. Dodders grow as very slender vines entwined around a host plant. These hosts can be as varied as strands of orchard grass to alfalfa. It is one of the only natural controls for some invasive species like hedge bindweed (wild morning glory) and pigweed. Often the stems have a yellow or orange cast. They grow very fast and can often make areas look like a tangled spider web of tiny vines.

Dodder grows from a seed, but not an ordinary one. Dodder seeds are covered with an extremely tough covering. As such, they are not good food for birds and wildlife and, if ingested, often pass straight through the digestive system. This covering allows the seeds to survive for decades in the soil until such time as something rubs through the tough hull. This can be simple soil movement in a freeze-thaw cycle or something more dramatic like cultivation with metal implements.

When the hull is breached so water can penetrate, the dodder sprouts, using the carbohydrates stored in the seed to put forth a slender shoot up to 6 inches in length. If it does not encounter a suitable host in this distance, the dodder is doomed, for it has no attachment to the soil for nutrients. Most do not even have leaves or, if they do, they are simply small triangular pieces of tissue with no green color. For dodder is a parasite, depending 100% on a host for a living.

If the initial stem encounters any other living plant, it immediately begins winding around it and small spikes called haustoria penetrate the host to draw water and nutrients. It was rows of haustoria that drove into my skin and are causing an abominable itching. As soon as the attachment with a host is established, the base of the dodder breaks off its attachment with the soil and it exists solely as a parasite. Many dodders do no photosynthesis at all but grow continuously, often encountering and attaching to several different species of plant. Those that get to draw more than one source of nutrients seem to be more robust.

Dodder reproduces by producing seeds but it requires yet another trick to accomplish this. Most plants use their leaves to gather information about when it is most advantageous to flower. Lacking leaves, the dodder uses the clues circulating through its host and flowers at the same time. Dodders encompassing more than one host will often flower at different times on different parts of their stem depending on the schedule of the hosts.

And now, I believe I will dodder over to the stronger light and try to scrape some of these dodder hunks out of my finger. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

