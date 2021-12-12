Bob Henke column: A discussion of coffee, food and witches’ butter

Establishment of pecking order is so important to the juvenile development and social systems of virtually every other species, but humans seem to think it can be eradicated from our behavior with time-outs, a trophy for participation and the elimination of dodge ball.

As an anthropologist, I know culture is a powerful tool and I am interested to see how we fare and, more interestingly, what the unintended consequences of fooling Mother Nature might be. I can report, however, that in my experience, competitive jousting to establish pecking order is alive and well in the semi-feral world of Conservation Officers.

When I was a baby game warden, particularly when fresh from the academy with my hackles up and fangs out, the administration considered me (and my classmates, too, lest you develop the opinion I alone was some sort of dangerous mutant) far too weird and aggressive to release on an unsuspecting public. For several months, we were not allowed to go outdoors except under the watchful eye of a seasoned officer. So it came to pass, I found myself required to make a daily commute to and from Ticonderoga to work with Officer Tom Callahan.

Tom was possessed of strong opinion on virtually every topic, particularly young officers. One I soon discovered was that a junior officer had no expectation of privacy for anything from the contents of my briefcase to my lunch. Since both Tom and I were raising families on the rather Spartan game warden salary of the day, restaurant lunches were out. We both brought a lunch pail.

Mine was a graduation gift from my mother-in-law, a woman fully focused on the providing of sustenance. It was insulated and had a thermos attached. Tom’s was some sort of cartoon metal lunch box and a succession of thermos bottles since he kept smashing them through one manner of mishap after another. At the time, Dr. Wifey felt it her duty to make sure my lunch was appropriate so I often had sandwiches, fruit, and cookies.

I never got my cookies but more upsetting, when I was thinking of a nice warming cup of coffee, I typically found about a half cup of tepid yuck left in the bottom of the thermos. Turns out Janice made coffee perfectly for Tom’s taste, something his wife could not seem to achieve. Tom’s had skim milk and some sort of sugar substitute. Mine had cream fresh from our separator and a dollop of honey.

My lamentations fell on deaf ears, Tom appropriated everyone’s coffee, so I decided to take some action. We were working a snowmobile detail and, at first break, Tom was magnanimously sharing my coffee with the Lieutenant and another seasoned officer. That morning, I had left out the honey and given it a goodly dose of Caro syrup. Tom pronounced it to be the best coffee he ever had and asked what was different. Everyone knew we had a new baby at home so they all went for it when I said, “breast milk.” No one, for the entire rest of my career, ever again wanted to share my lunch.

This is actually a strange result for humans. One of our greatest adaptations is the curiosity we possess regarding food. We are one of the greatest omnivores ever to have evolved. We try to eat everything and, having survived it, pass the information along to the rest of our group. Someone had to be the first to look at a pot of beans, thoroughly rotted and floating in a tub full of sulfurous-smelling water, and said, “May as well try to eat it anyway.” From that long-forgotten questionable choice, we have evolved to presenting tofurkey at Thanksgiving.

Still, some things, I cannot bring myself to contemplate. Granddaughter One was around the other day when I brought in a load of wood. She stopped me before I could dump the load and extracted several chunks. She was going to “harvest” these before they went to the stove. The harvest turned out to be a sort of slimy, gooey-feeling fungi. This was a mushroom species known as witches’ butter. Her intention was to boil these yucky goobers then roll them in sugar and citric acid to create “vegetarian gummies.”

Witches’ butter fungi are small, yellow, irregularly lobed gelatinous masses found primarily on the trunk of deciduous trees. The yellow jellies are the fruiting part of the fungus. They emerge on the surface, after a while producing spores to float off and find another suitable place to start growing. It turns out this is more difficult than you might expect because the bulk of the fungus’s activity is not on the tree. Unlike many fungal parasites of trees, the witches’ butter is not attacking the tree itself. It is actually a parasite of another fungus that it is damaging the tree — a parasite of a parasite and therefore, to a certain extent, a friend of the tree it inhabits.

Witches’ butter is pretty hardy stuff. The jellies appear in greatest abundance during the hotter part of the summer but will also occasionally break out in great quantity during a warm January thaw. In the summer, it blooms during rainy periods. In subsequent dry spells, it may shrivel down to a colorless scaly appearance only to burst back into color and slimy splendor.

Practically every text on wild edibles refers to witches’ butter as bland and tasteless. Its primary culinary purpose, besides adding a few calories to a gatherer’s diet, seems to be to add texture to stews. One mushroom hunter of my acquaintance, known for picking up virtually everything edible, described it as, “sorta like finding a moose booger in your soup.” For all the faint praise, there are several medical patents recently issued in China where various species of witches’ butter have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It seems some of the polysaccharides in witches’ butter have some effect against certain types of cancers.

So, whether gooey gummies or moose snot, do not sell the witches’ butter short but do feel free to take my portions when doling out the food. The same largesse does not apply to my coffee. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

