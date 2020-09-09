Black bear hunting season opens Saturday in southern zone; Sept. 19 in north

Bear hunting season opens Saturday in New York in the southern zone and the following week in the northern zone, the DEC announced this week.

"Early black bear hunting seasons are an important tool to manage bear populations and provide a great opportunity for hunters to enjoy a late summer outing," said Commissioner Basil Seggos. "Bears are feeding heavily this time of year, gorging on wild nuts, berries, apples, and frequently in corn fields as well. Hunters can increase their odds of finding a bear by keying in on concentrated natural food sources."

In southeastern New York, the early bear season runs from Sept. 12 to 27 in wildlife management units 3A, 3C, 3H, 3J, 3K, 3M, 3P, 3R, 4P, 4R, and 4W. The early bowhunting season for bears will open in all of the Southern Zone on Oct. 1, followed by the regular firearms season beginning Nov. 21.

In northern New York, the early bear season runs from Sept. 19 to Oct. 16 in units 5A, 5C, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5J, 6C, 6F, 6H, and 6J. Bowhunting season for bears also begins on Sept. 19 in the other Northern Zone units (6A, 6G, 6K, and 6N). Muzzleloader season opens in all northern units on Oct. 17, followed by the regular firearms season for bears on Oct. 24.