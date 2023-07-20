GLENS FALLS — Recent Queensbury graduate Adrian Caron picked up the win in his first appearance on the mound for the Glens Falls Dragons in a doubleheader Thursday at East Field.

Kyle McNeff singled home Joe Harwood with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Dragons to a 3-2 victory over Saugerties in the first game of a PGCBL doubleheader.

Glens Falls (12-21) lost the second game, 14-0.

Caron, a lefty who is an incoming freshman at Amherst College, pitched two innings of no-hit relief to earn the win.

Starter Riley Orr pitched the first five innings, holding the Stallions to three hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Trailing 2-0, Glens Falls got an unearned run from Cory Listing on a fielder's choice in the sixth. Lake George graduate Sean Butkowski doubled to lead off the seventh and scored the tying run on a single by Harwood. Harwood reached third on a base hit by Cam Kelly to set the table for McNeff.

In Thursday evening's second game, Listing hit a double and single for the Dragons' only two hits. Saugerties (19-15) finished with 13 hits, including three each by Aaron Stelogeannis and Sam Hill.

On Wednesday night, the Dragons dropped a 6-3 road loss at Mohawk Valley as they were held to four hits by the DiamondDawgs. Alex Sandell had an RBI single in the loss.

Glens Falls is scheduled to host Amsterdam in a doubleheader on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. at East Field, followed by games at Saugerties on Saturday and at Boonville on Sunday. They return home to face Boonville on Monday at 7 p.m.

PHOTOS: Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties