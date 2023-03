Castleton's Riley Orr was named Little East Conference Pitcher of the Week for the third week in a row on Monday.

Orr, who played for Lake George High School and pitched for the Glens Falls Dragons last summer, posted his second win of the season on Saturday at Fisher College. He struck out 10 while scattering three hits over eight innings in a 7-0 victory.

The senior has an ERA of 2.13 in 25 1/3 innings so far this season. He is second in the LEC in WHIP (0.79) and strikeouts (35).