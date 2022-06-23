Oneonta rallies to beat Dragons

GLENS FALLS — Jelani Hamer drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a ninth-inning single as Oneonta rallied to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 6-5 on Thursday at East Field.

The Dragons dropped to 4-12 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. It looked like strong pitching was going to lift them to their second straight win on Thursday, but the Outlaws scored three in the ninth to pull it out.

Ben Hladun started and pitched five innings of two-hit shutout ball for the Dragons. Cameron Darrow of South Glens Falls pitched two innings but left in the ninth with two outs and two runners on base.

Eddie Yamin’s solo homer had given the Dragons at 1-0 lead in the third. Reece DeCastro and Sal Pezzolla later had RBI singles as Glens Falls extended the lead to 4-0.

Oneonta came back with one in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Dragons added a run in the eighth.

Kyle Mahady pitched the final four innings to get the win for Oneonta.

The Dragons are back in action Friday with a road game at Albany before playing back-to-back home games at East Field on Saturday (Mohawk Valley) and Sunday (Amsterdam) at 7 p.m.

