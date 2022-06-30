 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oneonta rallies, beats Dragons in slugfest

GLENS FALLS — Oneonta scored 10 runs over the last two innings to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 16-10 in a slugfest at East Field on Thursday night.

Christian Coombes pitched five shutout innings in relief to get the win for Oneonta. The Dragons, who made seven errors, dropped to 4-19 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Oneonta got to Dragons starter Andrew Kramer for five runs in the first inning, but Glens Falls scored runs in bunches over the next four innings to take a 10-5 lead.

The home team scored two runs in the second on sacrifice flies by Will Minett and Phoenix Bowman. They got four more in the third on Cory Listing's two-run double, Minett's RBI single and a fielder's choice.

The Dragons pushed across four more in the fourth inning on a wild pitch, Mario Cubello's two-run single and Listing's run-scoring double.

But Oneonta put up seven runs in the top of the eighth to re-take the lead. Ryan Martinez had a two-run double and Devin Boone hit a two-run single in that rally. The Outlaws went on to score three more in the ninth.

The Dragons play at Albany on Friday and Amsterdam on Saturday before returning home to host Albany on Sunday (7 p.m.).

