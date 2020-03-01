Recreation Calendar — March 1

ADK

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

BASEBALL UMPIRES

New umpires: The Adirondack Chapter of Certified Baseball Umpires is looking for people interested in umpiring modified, JV and varsity baseball games during the high school season this spring and beyond. Instruction is provided on rules, positioning and mechanics. The first games begin around April 1 and continue into June. There are also opportunities to continue to work during the summer. This organization serves the Adirondack League, Wasaren League and Foothills Council. Anyone interested may contact Mark Girard at 518-322-8916, Connor Hoagland at 518-222-0018, Paul Hladik at 518-526-1644 or Matt Armenio at 518-366-8968 for more information.