Olden leads way for Siena

LOUDONVILLE — North Warren graduate Brandon Olden led the way as the Siena College cross country men's and women's teams won their own invitational meet at The Crossings at Colonie on Saturday.

Olden was the top men's individual finisher in a time of 25:28.4 over 8 kilometers. He beat out the second-place finisher by more than 20 seconds.

Regina Rosati of South Glens Falls was second in the women's race with a time of 18:45.7 over 5 kilometers.

Last year, as a sophomore, Olden was eighth at the MAAC men's cross country championships. He was the first Siena runner in more than 40 years to qualify for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, though he did not compete. He is a team captain this year.

