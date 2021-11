NEW YORK — Brandon Olden of Chestertown was the top men's finisher in the 112th IC4A/ECAC Cross Country Championships at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx on Saturday.

Olden was Siena College's first-ever ECAC winner. His time was 25:22 over the 8-kilometer course, beating out 132 other finishers. He edged second-place Colin Ross of Stony Brook by one second.

Olden, a North Warren graduate, has twice been named the MAAC Male Cross Country Runner of the Week this year.

