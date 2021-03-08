Olden earns trip to NCAA cross country meet

Olden, who runs for Siena College, finished eighth in the Spring MAAC Cross County Championships. According to Siena, he's the first runner from the school to make the Division I national meet in more than 40 years.

"Brandon has worked incredibly hard over the past year to develop his skills and build fitness to be in this position," Siena head coach John Kenworthy said in a news release. "To anyone in our program, this isn't a surprise at all. I know it's just the beginning and there will be many more great championship moments in Brandon's future."