Olden earns trip to NCAA cross country meet
Olden earns trip to NCAA cross country meet

Brandon Olden

Brandon Olden accepts his All-MAAC team award from the MAAC Cross Country Championships on March 5.

 Provided by MAAC Sports

LOUDONVILLE — North Warren graduate Brandon Olden has earned a spot in the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.

Olden, who runs for Siena College, finished eighth in the Spring MAAC Cross County Championships. According to Siena, he's the first runner from the school to make the Division I national meet in more than 40 years.

Olden, a sophomore, will compete in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on March 15. He was a first-team all-state runner during his senior year at North Warren. He's won local road races, including the prestigious Prospect Mountain Run.

"Brandon has worked incredibly hard over the past year to develop his skills and build fitness to be in this position," Siena head coach John Kenworthy said in a news release. "To anyone in our program, this isn't a surprise at all. I know it's just the beginning and there will be many more great championship moments in Brandon's future."

Brandon Olden

Olden
