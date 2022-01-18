NYSPHSAA to require proof of vax or negative test at large-scale events

The New York Public High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for the state wrestling and boys basketball tournaments.

In a media release, NYSPHSAA said it would be subject to the state Department of Health regulation for large-scale indoor events. All attendees ages 5 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test to be admitted to the event.

The state guidance is in effect for events that attract 5,000 or more attendees.

The State Wrestling Tournament is set for Feb. 25-26 at the MVP Arena in Albany, formerly known as the Times Union Center. The State Boys Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 18-20 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

According to the NYSPHSAA announcement, all attendees ages 5 and up are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event before being allowed to enter the venues. Masks are required to be worn at all state playoff venues.

