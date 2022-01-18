 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NYSPHSAA to require proof of vax or negative test at large-scale events

  • 0

The New York Public High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for the state wrestling and boys basketball tournaments.

In a media release, NYSPHSAA said it would be subject to the state Department of Health regulation for large-scale indoor events. All attendees ages 5 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test to be admitted to the event.

The state guidance is in effect for events that attract 5,000 or more attendees.

The State Wrestling Tournament is set for Feb. 25-26 at the MVP Arena in Albany, formerly known as the Times Union Center. The State Boys Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 18-20 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

According to the NYSPHSAA announcement, all attendees ages 5 and up are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event before being allowed to enter the venues. Masks are required to be worn at all state playoff venues.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News