NYSPHSAA revises some rules, plans to issue guidelines for high school sports

LATHAM — State high school sports officials revised some time frames and guidelines for the coming school year on Monday.

But the big (and bulky) news appears to be coming Friday, when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association expects to issue a comprehensive document with guidance for sports played during the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Watson, the NYSPHSAA’s director of communications, suggested it may be upwards of 50 pages.

On Monday, the organization moved back the start of the winter season from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, to give the delayed fall season time to finish. The NYSPHSAA also raised the minimum number of practices for fall sports to 12 for football and 10 for all other fall sports.

The organization will waive the “seven-day rule,” which bars practice or play for more than six days at a time, beginning Oct. 12. Also Monday, the NYSPHSAA ruled that teams must play games within their league or section until at least Oct. 19.

The revisions were made after a meeting of NYSPHSAA’s COVID-19 Task Force. Zayas later spoke during an evening online press conference.