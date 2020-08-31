NYSPHSAA revises some rules, plans to issue guidelines for high school sports (updated)

LATHAM — State high school sports officials revised some time frames and guidelines for the coming school year on Monday.
But the big (and bulky) news appears to be coming Friday, when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association expects to issue a comprehensive document with guidance for sports played during the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Watson, the NYSPHSAA's director of communications, suggested it may be upwards of 50 pages.
On Monday, the organization moved back the start of the winter season from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, to give the delayed fall season time to finish. The NYSPHSAA also raised the minimum number of practices for fall sports to 12 for football and 10 for all other fall sports.
The organization will waive the "seven-day rule," which bars practice or play for more than six days at a time, beginning Oct. 12. Also Monday, the NYSPHSAA ruled that teams must play games within their league or section until at least Oct. 19.
The revisions were made after a meeting of NYSPHSAA's COVID-19 Task Force. Zayas later spoke during an evening online press conference.
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to low- or moderate-risk sports like soccer, cross country, tennis, swimming, golf and field hockey to begin practice, and later play, starting Sept. 21. Football and volleyball can begin practice on that date, but are not yet allowed to play games.
Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the NYSPHSAA, stressed that it's up to individual schools and sections to decide whether to participate in sports. An individual school, or an entire section, could decide it won't offer interscholastic sports.
Section VIII on Long Island has already postponed play for the rest of 2020.
The guidelines expected on Friday will cover a myriad of topics, including rules for use of face coverings, screening procedures and protocols for travel and hosting games. Zayas said the organization is still talking with state health officials about some of the points that will be covered.
If football and volleyball are not played at all during the fall, Zayas said individual sections could choose to move them to a different season.
State championships have already been cancelled for the fall season, but it will be up to each section to decide whether to hold a sectional championship. The fall season cannot exceed 15 weeks.
For those fall sports that are played, only two spectators per athlete will be allowed into games.
