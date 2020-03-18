NYSPHSAA could decide fate of winter state championships Monday

The boys and girls basketball tournaments are all down to the final eight teams — with the exception of girls Class AA, which still needed to play one regional semifinal. Thus, regional finals would still have to be played before any final fours, which were originally set for this weekend in Glens Falls and Troy. The State Ice Hockey Tournament was down to the final four and had been scheduled for last weekend, along with the State Bowling Tournament.

"One of our (athletic directors) sent a proposed timeline that would have the winter championships in early May," Zayas said, "but the CDC is recommending not allowing groups of 50 until mid-May."

The speed at which information has been coming out about the coronavirus and the efforts to prevent the rapid spread of the respiratory illness has kept everyone reeling for the last week, and NYSPHSAA is no exception.

"This time last week, we were still planning to have fans at our regionals and championships, colleges and pros were still playing," he said, "but that's how quickly things have transpired."

NYSPHSAA left the decision on when to start spring sports up to the local sections and school districts. Most schools have chosen to close until after the scheduled spring recess week, putting spring sports on hold.