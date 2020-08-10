You have permission to edit this article.
NYSPHSAA clarifies that remote learners are eligible for interscholastic sports


Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said remote learners will be eligible to participate in interscholastic sports this year.

In a memo tweeted by Zayas on Monday, he clarified an interpretation of the the Bona Fide Student Regulation as providing eligibility if a student is taking at least three courses plus physical education. That extends to students who opt for remote-only learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students mixing remote and in-person learning are of course eligible.

Interscholastic sports are still prohibited by the state at this time.

