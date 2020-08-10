NYSPHSAA clarifies that remote learners are eligible for interscholastic sports

Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said remote learners will be eligible to participate in interscholastic sports this year.

In a memo tweeted by Zayas on Monday, he clarified an interpretation of the the Bona Fide Student Regulation as providing eligibility if a student is taking at least three courses plus physical education. That extends to students who opt for remote-only learning during the coronavirus pandemic.