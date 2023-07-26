VERONA — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association approved a change in the format of the State Girls Volleyball Tournament at a two-day Central Committee meeting that finished up on Wednesday.

The tournament, which has been held at Cool Insuring Arena since 2006, will now have semifinals and finals in each class. Previously, pool play had been used to decide which of the four teams in each class would play for the state title.

The Central Committee also extended state championships through 2027 for girls ice hockey in Utica and boys swimming at Ithaca College.

The state basketball tournaments are up for bid this summer. Glens Falls hosts the boys and Troy hosts the girls, with contracts for both ending after the 2023-24 season.