NYSPHSAA: All spring scholastic sports officially canceled

In the wake of Friday's decision by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close all state schools for the remainder of the academic year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that all 11 of the organization's member sections have canceled all remaining spring sports.

NYSPHSAA and Section II had canceled state and sectional playoffs on Monday because of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Friday's decision cancels all school activities through the end of June.

Section VIII and XI, the two Long Island sections, had already canceled their spring sports seasons on April 21.

Friday's NYSPHSAA announcement cited 43 other state high school associations as having canceled their sports seasons.

The NYSPHSAA press release said that association president Paul Harrica would begin selecting representatives for an ad hoc committee to address any potential impact on the fall 2020 interscholastic athletic season. The ad hoc committee would include school administrators, athletic directors, section heads and possibly the state education and health departments.

“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their Sections," said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas in a statement. "Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers. Please stay safe and stay positive during this difficult time.”

