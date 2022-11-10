North Warren's Gagnon named Empire 8 Player of the Year

North Warren graduate Sydney Gagnon was named Empire 8 field hockey Player of the Year earlier this week.

Gagnon, a senior at Hartwick College, scored a team-leading 18 goals and 42 points in 18 games this season. She recorded 43 goals and 15 assists in her four seasons with the program.

Gagnon earned Empire 8 first-team all-star honors for the fourth straight year. She was the league's rookie of the year in 2019.

Hartwick won the Empire 8 championship with a 4-0 win over Houghton University on Sunday. Gagnon had a goal and an assist in the game to surpass the 100-point mark. Hartwick's season ended in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Wednesday.