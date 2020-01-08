Nordic roundup: Logan, Queensbury boys take firsts

At Lapland Lake
BOYS
Team scores: Queensbury 11, Shenendehowa 32, New Paltz 32, Glens Falls 36, Mayfield 49, Saratoga 55, Lake George 63, Johnsburg 71, Wallkill 115, Johnstown, Monticello, Scotia, Guilderland, Hadley-Luzerne incomplete.
Top 10 Section II finishers
1. Nick Logan (Qby);23:38.4
2. Lucas Jenkin (Qby);23:57.6
5. Sam Bordeau (GF);25:14.3
6. Thomas Wiedmann (Shen);25:23.0
7. Philip Matthews (Shen);25:23.3
8. Teddy Borgos (Qby);25:39.7
9. Sam Rowley (Qby);26:21.9
10. Benjamin Jenkin (Qby);26:29.8
11. Braydon Jourden (May);26:49.5
12. Joseph Cocozza (LG);27:03.3
GIRLS
Team scores: Mayfield 9, Queensbury 39, Scotia 44, New Paltz 45, Lake George 67, Johnstown 87, Guilderland 88, Hadley-Luzerne, Monticello, Johnsburg, Rondout Valley, Glens Falls, Shenendehowa, Wallkill incomplete.
Top 10 Section II finishers
1. Madison Relyea (May);22:37.3
2. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);23:01.4
3. Fianna Halloran (May);23:44.5
4. Katie Culliton (GF);24:15.0
5. Tatjana Bjelica (May);24:34.9
6. Lorraina Guay (Qby);24:47.3
8. Avery Bayse (Jbg);26:01.1
9. Iris Wiedmann (Shen);26:30.4
10. Delaney LaFontaine (May);26:55.8
11. Sheridan Millington (Jbg);27:00.1