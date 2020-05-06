No Glens Falls Dragons this summer as PGCBL cancels its season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Glens Falls Dragons have become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League on Wednesday announced that it has canceled its 2020 season, leaving the Glens Falls area and East Field without a summertime staple for the first time since 2003.

The cancellation was announced in a press release from league president Robert Julian, stating, “We have engaged in watchful waiting in the hope we could commence play on either May 29 or on a later date, but we are now persuaded that the likelihood and probability of either option is low to non-existent. We understand that the issues faced by our state and local governments create insurmountable hurdles that prevent us from safely playing.”

With players coming from different parts of the country and staying with local host families, the risk was too great to both players and the community during a time when measures are being taken to slow the spread of the respiratory illness. And with the scheduled start of the season three weeks away, a decision had to be made.