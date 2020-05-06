No Glens Falls Dragons this summer as PGCBL cancels its season

The Glens Falls Dragons have become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League on Wednesday announced that it has canceled its 2020 season, leaving the Glens Falls area and East Field without a summertime staple for the first time since 2003.
The cancellation was announced in a press release from league president Robert Julian, stating, “We have engaged in watchful waiting in the hope we could commence play on either May 29 or on a later date, but we are now persuaded that the likelihood and probability of either option is low to non-existent. We understand that the issues faced by our state and local governments create insurmountable hurdles that prevent us from safely playing.”
With players coming from different parts of the country and staying with local host families, the risk was too great to both players and the community during a time when measures are being taken to slow the spread of the respiratory illness. And with the scheduled start of the season three weeks away, a decision had to be made.
“Ultimately, it came down to the liability and the safety of the kids, the umpires and anybody involved at a baseball field,” said Ben Bernard, owner of the Glens Falls Dragons. “There are host families to think about, and if something happens, you have to quarantine the team — it just became not worth the risk.”
It’s also another blow for collegiate underclassmen, who use leagues like the PGCBL to improve their skills after their spring seasons. Most of spring baseball was wiped out when colleges across the country closed their campuses in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Cape Cod League, the top-level collegiate summer baseball league, canceled its season on April 24.
“I feel terrible for the players, they already lost spring ball,” Bernard said. “It’s a nightmare for everybody, not just baseball. ... It’s hard to believe it’s gone right to a halt.”
The Dragons have played at East Field since 2015, following their predecessor, the Glens Falls Golden Eagles, who played from 2004-14. The Glens Falls teams have always featured some local players on their rosters.
The PGCBL, made up of 12 teams from across upstate New York, plays its season in June and July, with playoffs at the beginning of August.
Bernard said the PGCBL had considered a shortened season, beginning on July 1, but ultimately decided to cancel entirely.
“If we tried to run a season with no fans, we’d be in bigger trouble,” he added.
Bernard said the financial hit of the Dragons not playing this season could be “in the neighborhood of $40-50,000,” but said the team would get through it.
“Running the team costs us $70-80,000 to do it right,” Bernard said. “From September on I have expenses. We don’t invoice (sponsors) until April, but obviously we couldn’t this year, not with businesses in the community that need to be looked out for.”
Bernard said maintenance work would continue at East Field — taking care of the field and the grounds, painting, whatever small projects need to be done.
“We’ll work on the ballpark for next year,” Bernard said, adding that he hopes to get the new scoreboard up this year.
For now, though, local baseball fans have no season to look forward to.
“This threw a hard slider at us,” Bernard said. “It’s a sad day for baseball. People are definitely going to miss it this summer.”
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
