No G.F. Dragons this summer as PGCBL cancels its season

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons became the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday when the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League canceled its season.

“It is with sadness, but a recognition of the health reality we face as a state and a nation, that the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League will not commence or play its 2020 season,” league president Robert Julian said in a press release. “We recognize this is a great disappointment to our collegiate players, to our fans, our host communities, and the dedicated staff and owners who have spent so much of their lives making the league a vibrant part of collegiate baseball and the American baseball fabric. The dynamic of this crisis requires cancellation.”

Summer college-level baseball has been played at East Field every summer since 2004, when the Golden Eagles began play in the New York Collegiate Baseball League. The Dragons later took over for the Golden Eagles in the PGCBL.

The league features college players looking for action during the offseason. Players from outside the area are housed with host families. The roster also usually had several local players.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

