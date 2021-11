COBLESKILL — Queensbury's Nick Logan was named Fighting Tiger Athlete of the Week on Monday by SUNY Cobleskill.

Logan was Cobleskill's leading runner in the NCAA Division III Niagara Regional Championships at SUNY Geneseo. Logan finished 20th in a field of 159 cross country runners, covering the 8K course in 26:00.20.

Cobleskill was sixth as a team in the 26-team field, the school's best-ever finish.

