SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association will host New York Sports Day on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.
Fans in attendance also will take home the third giveaway of the season: a Saratoga beach towel. Giveaways are free with paid admission, while supplies last.
The Albany Empire, fresh off their win in ArenaBowl XXXII, will offer fans the chance to view the championship trophy and meet several of the players.
Additionally, Siena Saints men's basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello and RPI Engineers men's hockey head coach Dave Smith will meet with fans at the Coca-Cola Saratoga Pavilion during the afternoon.
The Pavilion will feature displays and exhibits from regional sports teams and athletic programs, which will offer information about their upcoming seasons as well as ticket and merchandise giveaways. This includes the Adirondack Thunder.
