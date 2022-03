Connor Murphy of Hudson Falls set Union College's single-season saves record in a 3-2 overtime loss to Clarkson in the ECAC quarterfinals on Friday.

Murphy made 37 saves while surpassing the previous record of 1,008 set by Darion Hanson during the 2019-20 season. After an overtime loss the following night, Murphy finished the season with 1,060 saves, a 2.66 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.