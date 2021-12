Union College junior Connor Murphy was named ECAC Goalie of the Week on Tuesday.

The Hudson Falls native made 51 saves in a 1-1 tie against Maine on Friday, the ninth-highest single-game save total in school history. Murphy made 38 saves on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Maine.

Murphy leads ECAC goalies with 499 saves this season. He is second with a .922 save percentage. This is the second time he's been named Goalie of the Week.

