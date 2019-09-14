{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — Olmstedville's Jessey Mueller earned his second win of the Albany-Saratoga Speedway season on Friday night, capturing the 35-lap small block modified shootout.

Mueller's other win came on May 17 in the second race of the season. This victory was worth $3,000.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mueller started in the pole position and led all 35 laps, most of the time fending off Brett Hearn's attempts to pass him.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments