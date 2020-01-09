Gansevoort's Wood about to enter hall of fame

Gansevoort’s Charlene Wood called her drag racing career, “short, but sweet.” The sweetness is what will be remembered as the former stock division driver is inducted into the NHRA Division 1 Hall of Fame on Saturday in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Wood is most remembered for becoming the first female points champion in Division 1 in 1975 as a 20-year-old, as well as capturing the 1976 Le Grandnational in Quebec in a Pontiac wagon. She was just the sport’s fifth female winner of a national-level event.
“In 1976, just to prove I wasn’t a flash in the pan, I was second in the points championship, I just barely lost,” said Wood, who has worked as a waitress at Scotty’s Restaurant in the Wilton Travel Plaza for about 30 years.
Division 1 covers a large area of the Northeast, stretching from the Mid-Atlantic to and including Canada. There were five points races during a season. Wood said she can’t remember how many individual races within the division she won during her career, which stretched from 1975 to 1980.
“I remember my last race was when I was seven and a half months pregnant with my son, who’s 39 now,” Wood said.
Her ex-husband Gary, also a driver and her mechanic, and she would tour the circuit, sometimes bringing one car to an event, and other times two. Sometimes that decision was based on if Charlene’s daughter, born in 1974, was traveling with them or staying with an aunt for the weekend.
“I started my interest in drag racing when I was in high school in Schoharie,” Wood recalled. “My stepfather would take me up to South Glens Falls Dragway, which is where I met Gary.”
Wood said she had a knack for cutting the lights without red-lighting at the start of races.
“It was a good hobby. They don’t call drag racing a sport, but it’s some kind of something,” Wood said with a laugh.
Wood said she learned in November of her induction.
“It’s really a fun thing and humbling,” she said. “I’m honored to be inducted.”
