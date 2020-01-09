Gansevoort's Wood about to enter hall of fame

Gansevoort’s Charlene Wood called her drag racing career, “short, but sweet.” The sweetness is what will be remembered as the former stock division driver is inducted into the NHRA Division 1 Hall of Fame on Saturday in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Wood is most remembered for becoming the first female points champion in Division 1 in 1975 as a 20-year-old, as well as capturing the 1976 Le Grandnational in Quebec in a Pontiac wagon. She was just the sport’s fifth female winner of a national-level event.

“In 1976, just to prove I wasn’t a flash in the pan, I was second in the points championship, I just barely lost,” said Wood, who has worked as a waitress at Scotty’s Restaurant in the Wilton Travel Plaza for about 30 years.

Division 1 covers a large area of the Northeast, stretching from the Mid-Atlantic to and including Canada. There were five points races during a season. Wood said she can’t remember how many individual races within the division she won during her career, which stretched from 1975 to 1980.

“I remember my last race was when I was seven and a half months pregnant with my son, who’s 39 now,” Wood said.

