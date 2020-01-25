Cleveland honored at banquet

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Corinth's Connor Cleveland was honored Friday as one of the divisional winners at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway Night of Champions at the Holiday Inn.

Cleveland won his first sportsman division title after finishing near the top the last two seasons. He had 14 top-10 finishes during his 2019 season.

"We stayed up on our maintenance this year," Cleveland said in a press release. "We traveled around a bit and worked on different things everywhere we went, and I think it helped us at Albany-Saratoga."

