Morgan Smith breaks new ground as Greenjackets placekicker

GLENS FALLS — In a land of giants, Morgan Smith stands out.

Not just for being the smallest player on the field for the Glens Falls Greenjackets, but for her sheer determination as a woman playing semipro football.

Smith, all 5 feet, 3 inches of her, is the rookie placekicker for the Greenjackets. She is believed by league and team officials to be the first female to play in the Empire Football League.

"I love it, I can't get enough of football," Smith said at practice earlier this week at Glens Falls High School. "I just love the camaraderie and the sport of football itself, it's just unparalleled."

Surveying her teammates getting ready for Saturday's Empire Football League season opener, she added, "That's the nice part, too — you come out here and it's all people that just want to keep playing. They have such a deep love for the sport, they care to keep playing."

The Jackets open against the Watertown Red & Black on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

"She did really well at the scrimmage," said Jackets head coach Steve Johnson, referring to their preseason game on June 18. "She was 3 for 5 on extra points — one was a botched snap and one she kind of scooped under. But when she hits it in the sweet spot, she can hit from about 38 (yards).

"Absolutely great addition," Johnson added. "And she'll go down there in the defensive drills — she'll hit a (tackling) bag, too. She just wants to play football."

"She brings a lot to the team," team president and CEO Hank Pelton said. "The first time the guys saw a girl show up for practice, they were like, 'What's going on?' Then they saw her kick and they're like, 'Oh, wow.'"

Smith, 22, was bitten by the football bug as a senior at South Glens Falls in the fall of 2017, kicking extra points for the Bulldogs. A five-time Foothills Council soccer all-star, she played both sports that fall after being recruited by some of her football-playing friends.

"They dared me to hit a field goal, said I couldn't do it. I said, 'Yeah, I could,' and I hit one and it was pretty nice, so my friends asked me to join the team," Smith recalled. "But being a committed soccer player, I didn't know if I could do both at the same time, and then I kind of took it as a challenge to do both."

Smith ended up kicking for her college football team at Division II Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire, where she had started out playing for the women's soccer team.

As the Ravens' starting placekicker in 2019, her sophomore year, she made 8 of 12 PATs and a field goal, and handled kickoffs. She was the first woman in Northeast-10 Conference football history to score in a game. She also had a couple of solo tackles to her credit.

"They didn't have a kicker at all, so they were asking me if I could try everything," said Smith, who recently graduated with a degree in political science. "I was like, I've got nothing to lose, might as well, so I learned how to do kickoffs.

"I was starting for kickoffs, PAT, field goal, onside kicks," she added. "I learned how to punt a little bit, but I wasn't doing it in games. I started my first full year, but then they recruited kickers and we were kind of battling for the past two years."

Smith has actually been around the Greenjackets since 2019, practicing her placekicking before college.

"I wanted to get some live snaps during the summer, so I came and practiced with the Greenjackets," she said. "Hank (Pelton) was awesome, he's known my family for quite some time, and he was generous enough to let me practice with the team and he's been asking me to play ever since."

"The guys are more than accommodating and they're very protective of her," Pelton said.

Smith is very appreciative of being a full-fledged part of the team and said she knows they have her back.

"They've been great — they're a really good group of guys, and I'm glad to call them my teammates," she said. "I've made some really good friends here. I say this all the time, but when you get on the football field, you definitely make brothers for life.

"The coaches have been so awesome, too, and they've been very supportive," Smith added, "because once you get into a league like this, you have some tough guys and you're going to play teams that aren't necessarily as respectful and gentlemen like my teammates are, so I'm glad to have these guys on my team."

