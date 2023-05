Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cambridge High School graduate Fiona Mooney was part of the Stanford University women's rowing team that captured the NCAA title on Sunday.

Mooney was on the second varsity eight team that finished in first place. The national title was Stanford's first since 2009. The team was a runner-up the past two seasons.

Mooney, a sophomore, has rowed for the Saratoga Rowing Association and has competed at junior nationals. She was on Cambridge's girls basketball state championship in 2019.