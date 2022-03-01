Montgomery wins state ski combined title

JOHNSBURG — Meredith Montgomery added to her family’s skiing success on Tuesday, earning the state Alpine girls combined championship.

Montgomery won the slalom on Monday and finished a close second in the giant slalom on Tuesday to win the overall title. She comes from a family of skiers, including brother Hunter, who won multiple state ski titles.

“At the beginning of the season I would not have thought I could get these results, but I worked really hard,” Meredith Montgomery said. “Going into the state championships, I thought I could place in the top three, and first place was in reach.”

Montgomery won the slalom by a relatively wide margin of more than 2 1/2 seconds. In the giant slalom, she finished second to Shenendehowa’s Micaela Leonard, though Montgomery was the top finisher in the second run.

“My second run was the first run all season I beat (Leonard),” Montgomery said. “She’s a really good G.S. racer. I’ve been closing the gap throughout the season.”

Taylor Dennis of Schuylerville placed fifth in Tuesday’s girls giant slalom. Lindsay Bauer of Queensbury was 13th and Piper Dock of Glens Falls was 21st. Dennis was ninth in the slalom, Riley Ward of Queensbury was 10th, Dock was 17th and Bauer took 20th.

In boys Alpine competition, Queensbury’s Hudson Montgomery took fourth in the slalom and sixth in the giant slalom. Matthew Moeckel of Saratoga was fifth in the slalom and seventh in the GS. Nathan Rodriguez of Saratoga was eighth in the slalom and James Parobeck of Saratoga was 20th in the slalom and 25th in the giant slalom.

Section II finished in first place in the combined team Alpine scoring and Saratoga Springs was the top school among the boys.

In the state Nordic ski meet, the Queensbury boys finished second and the QHS girls took third. In the overall team standings, Section II skiers were second in both boys and girls.

Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne took third in Monday’s 6.6-kilometer skate championship while Clara Avery of Glens Falls was fifth. Both were part of the Section II team that placed second in Tuesday’s classic relay race. Schreiner won the Sportsmanship Award from Section II.

Also in the girls skate race, Raina Guay of Queensbury was 12th. Other local finishes included Juli Afsar-Keshmiri of Queensbury (23rd), Emma Murray of Saratoga (25th), Avery Bayse of Johnsburg (29th), Helena Trackey of Glens Falls (30th) and Bri Guay of Queensbury (31st).

Murray was on the fourth-place Section II relay team. Queensbury’s Afsar-Keshmiri, Raina Guay and Bri Guay were on Queensbury’s eighth-place relay.

Ben Jenkin of Queensbury placed fourth in the boys 9.9-kilometer skate championship on Monday. Forrest Slingerland of Glens Falls was eighth. Also in the top 40 were Nick Giambrone of Queensbury (16th), Patrick Russell of Queensbury (18th), David Anderson of Johnsburg (30th) and Josiah Sanabaria of Queensbury (40th).

Slingerland was on the Section II threesome that finished third in Tuesday’s classic relay. The Queensbury team of Jenkin, Russell and Sanabaria placed fourth.

