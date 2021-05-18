Montgomery named to All-Empire Region team

Queensbury’s Maddie Montgomery was one of two William Smith College players named to the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association All-Empire Region team on Tuesday.
Montgomery, a sophomore attacker, was earlier named Liberty League Rookie of the Year. She led William Smith with 49 goals and 57 points. She scored the most goals by a player in her rookie season since Heather Dwinell recorded 54 in 1987.
She was named Most Outstanding Player in the Liberty League championship game against Ithaca, a 17-13 William Smith victory.
