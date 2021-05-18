 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montgomery named to All-Empire Region team
0 comments

Montgomery named to All-Empire Region team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury’s Maddie Montgomery was one of two William Smith College players named to the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association All-Empire Region team on Tuesday.

Montgomery, a sophomore attacker, was earlier named Liberty League Rookie of the Year. She led William Smith with 49 goals and 57 points. She scored the most goals by a player in her rookie season since Heather Dwinell recorded 54 in 1987.

She was named Most Outstanding Player in the Liberty League championship game against Ithaca, a 17-13 William Smith victory.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News