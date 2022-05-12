 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montgomery named third-team All-American

Maddie Montgomery of Queensbury was named a third-team All-American on Thursday by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Montgomery, who is William Smith College's leading scorer with 64 goals, was an All-Liberty League second team selection this season. She is nine goals away from equaling the William Smith record for goals in a season. Montgomery is second on the team with 81 points. 

The junior leads the Herons with 95 draw controls and she's scored a hat trick or better in 15 of 18 games this season. She has 113 career goals as Williams Smith enters the NCAA Division III national tournament.

